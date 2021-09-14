Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Great Expectations’ in the top 10, while going ‘No. 2’ is now No. 1

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 6 - Sept. 12, 2021

School is back in session, and that means one thing for sure: students will be hitting the bookstores with their newest Literature Class readers’ lists. That would explain the presence of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” (No. 6) on Petaluma’s current top 10 bestselling books list.

Commonly referred to as one of the greatest coming-of-age stories every written in the English language, Dickens’ enduring classic has been adapted into movies and television shows, comic books and stage plays, and even one of those board books for babies with illustrations made of clay and just one word per page. (Spoiler Alert: that last one falls a bit short of Dickens’ sweeping genius).

“Great Expectations” is, of course, the story of an orphan named Pip, whose fortunes change faster than the marsh tides along which he meets the terrifying escaped criminal Magwitch. As Pip works, falls in love, meets a scary rich lady in a rotting wedding dress, is bequeathed a fortune and loses it, he gradually grows up, emerging as one of the most realistic and grounded characters in Dickens’ cannon. A story of huge compassion and persistent truth-telling, “Great Expectations” is deserving of still being required reading, and re-reading, as its story only gets better with age and experience.

Speaking of age and experience, as toddlers grow, one common experience they generally all share is that of potty training. To make the transition a little more fun, along comes Shawn Harris’s “Doing Business,” currently the No. 1 bestselling book on Petaluma’s Kids and Young Adults list. A picture book for kids age 2-5, the book is something of a mysterious, in which a certain brown blob on the floor indicates that someone has “done their business” in the wrong place. What follows is a hilarious look at various folks, humans and otherwise, “doing their business” in more-or-less the way they are supposed to, on toilets or in the woods, but definitely not on the floor.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You,’ by Sally Rooney – Four people who know each other well and /or don’t know each other at all have sex a lot and wonder about life while traveling through Greece and other exotic locales.

2. ‘The Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

3. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

4. ‘The Madness of Crowds,’ by Louise Penny – Chief Inspector Gamache, of Quebec (who will be played by Alfred Molina in a recently announced by Amazon), is back in another murder mystery, this one posing philosophical questions that, for Gamache and the divisive media figure he agrees to provide security for, become increasingly personal.

5. ‘The Book of Two Ways,’ by Jodi Picoult – There are two ways. The ancient Egyptians knew that, but it had a lot to do with death, which is the primary fascination of an Egyptologist trying to prove a radical theory whole falling in love and stuff.

6. ‘Beach Read,’ by Emily Henry – Two rival authors with writer’s block meet on vacation and challenge each other to switch genres, the literary darling attempting romantic fiction, the romance author tackling something grim and unsettling. Sparks fly.

7. ‘Great Expectations,’ by Charles Dickens – Perhaps the most influential coming-of-age story in the English language, this sweeping novel features Pip, an orphan whose fortunes change constantly over the course of a twisty-turny life.

8. ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ by Liane Moriarty – Australian novelist Moriarty (”Big Little Lies”) drops readers into a high-priced health resort where the nine wealthy, perfectly-groomed strangers of the title flirt, have sex, fall in love and (occasionally) get killed, all while losing pounds and getting in touch with their inner beauty (and not so beautiful true selves).

9. ‘The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,’ by Bessel Vandervolk – A detailed exploration of trauma and its impact on the human body and society in general.

10. ‘The Heron's Cry,’ by Ann Cleeves – The new mystery by Ann Cleeves, creator of the popular BBC series “Vera,” this one follows inspector Matthew Venn’s adventures after his debut in “The Long Call.”

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Doing Business,’ by Shawn Harris – A picture book for ages 2-5 about, um, doing business, this is a poop-positive mystery with a cleverly embedded guide to going No. 2.

2. ‘Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,’ by Stephan Pastis – Wendy the Wanderer has always lived in Trubble town, but never allowed to live up to her name until her dad leaves town on a business trip – and she suddenly has the freedom to explore her very strange home.

3. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus – Five students are sentenced to detention. One of them dies. Who did it?

4. ‘Pax, Journey Home,’ by Sara Pennypacker – The new sequel to Pennypacker’s hit novel “Pax,” this one follows PAx and Kit’s separate adventures after the war, and how their paths intersect once more.

5. ‘Baby-sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs,’ by Ann M. Martin – More Babysitters Club adventures, this time with snobs.

6. ‘Hooky,’ by Míriam Bonastre Tur – Two tiwns with “powers” miss the bus to Magic School, and must quickly (and secretly) find a tutor to teach them what they need to know.

7. ‘Willodeen,’ by Katherine Applegate – In a wood filled with dangerous screechers and endangered hummingbears, the orphan Willodeen sets out to save the town she lives in from ecological disaster.

8. ‘Norman Didn't Do It!’ by Ryan Higgins – Norman didn’t do it, or did he? And if not, who did?

9. ‘I Am Courage,’ by Susan Verde – Subtitled “A Book of Resilience,” this illustrated early reader is designed to help kids feel empowered to be their best selves.

10. ‘Monster Friends,’ by Kaeti Vandorn – A graphic novel for readers 7-and-up, this lighthearted tale of a monster on its own and the friends (rabbit creatures!) it meets is a subtle tale of overcoming fear.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.