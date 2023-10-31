Petaluma Bestsellers: Hollywood gossip, politics are motivating local readers’ choices this week

Britney Spears memoir, Rachel Maddow's history of fascism and Lovecraftian mysteries are the bestselling books this week.
Weird Book of the Week

The Wingspan of Severed Hands,’ by Joe Koch (2020, Weirdpunk Books) – Abandoned cities, invasive dreams, sentient weapons, and an intertwined narrative connecting three protagonists. This novella’s scintillating and surreal prose could be described as Robert W. Chambers’ “The King in Yellow” meets Lovecraftian cosmic horror by way of David Cronenberg’s body horror. Hypnagogic, tactile, hallucinogenic and spellbinding, Koch’s propulsive, poetic prose is captivating, inventive, evocative and wholly original.

A Brief Explanation of Weird: With the Weird Book of the Week, we don’t mean “weird” as in Al Yankovic, but “weird” as in the Old English “wyrd,” meaning fate, or as in Weird Tales, the pioneering genre magazine that set the tone for what we today call Weird Fiction. The Weird Book of the Week is selected by the staff of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 23 - Oct. 29, 2023

This week’s top books at Copperfield’s showcase the provocative — Britney Spears’ chart topping tell-all memoir at No. 1 — and the political, with new releases from pundits Rachel Maddow (“Prequel,” No. 2) and David Brooks (“How To Know a Person,” (No. 5), and a reappearance of Heather Cox Richardson’s “Democracy Awakening” (No. 3).

Also reappearing on the list is Erin Masako Wilkins’ “Asian American Herbalism” (No. 7), David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (No. 4) and Ann Patchett’s “Tom Lake” (No. 10).

Spears’ “The Woman in Me,” for which she received a $15 million dollar advance from Simon & Schuster, is new to the list. Also newly ranking are two graphic novels, the first being the 10th installment in the popular manga series “Spy x Family” (pronounced “spy family,” with the x silent, No. 8) and Roz Chast’s “I Must be Dreaming” (No. 9), which explores those territories we visit while we sleep.

The Kids and Young Adults Top 10 features a few recurrent titles, such as “The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom” (No. 3), Stephan Pastis’ “Looking Up” (No. 4), “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” (No. 6) and “The Wild Robot Protects” (No. 7).

New to the kids list are “No Brainer” (No. 1), the 18th “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book (shouldn’t Greg be in high school by now?), Dave Eggers’ “The Eyes and the Impossible” at No. 2 (illustrated by Shawn Harris, who also illustrated “Soup of Doom”), Rosanne Parry’s “A Horse Named Sky” (No. 5), which is sure to evoke memories of Anna Sewell’s “Black Beauty,” Sophie Blackall’s somewhat sillier “If I Was a Horse” (No. 8), Katherine Applegate’s and Gennifer Choldenko’s “Dogtown” (No. 9), which has robot dogs, and the latest of Judd Winick’s Hilo graphic novels, “Gina and the Last City on Earth” (No. 10).

Fiction & Non-Fiction

1. ‘The Woman in Me,’ by Britney Spears – Britney spills the tea in this memoir chronicling her rise to pop stardom, fall from grace as tabloid headline and late-night punchline, and resurrection as the Princess of Pop. Chatty and conversational, bitter but hopeful, laden with bombshell revelations and just short enough to read in a single sitting.

2. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, “Prequel” examines the (previous) well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

3. ‘Democracy Awakening’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

4. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders of the indigenous Osage people in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

5. ‘How to Know a Person’ by David Brooks – New York Times columnist, sandwich shop critic and well-paid pundit Brooks’ latest book promises to be a heartfelt guide to fostering deeper connections with others.

6. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

7. ‘Asian American Herbalism: Traditional and Modern Healing Practice’ by Erin Masako Wilkins – A beautifully illustrated and photographed collection of herbal recipes and remedies from the founder of Herb Folk. Get your wellness on.

8. ‘Spy x Family Vol. 10’ by Tatsuya Endo – The latest volume in the popular action/comedy manga series about a master spy’s fake family, which includes a skilled assassin, a young telepath and a dog with precognitive abilities.

9. ‘I Must Be Dreaming’ by Roz Chast – Roz Chast’s new graphic novel explores dreams and dreaming, attempting to make sense of our nighttime fantasies through insights from philosophers, poets and psychoanalysts.

10. ‘Tom Lake’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

Kids & Young Adult

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer' by Jeff Kinney – This 18th book in this popular series finds Greg Heffley, still in junior high, working to save his crumbling school from being closed down by his town.

2. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible' by Dave Eggers – A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

3. ‘First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom' by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris – The second book in the First Cat in Space graphic novel series finds the Moon Queen poisoned by soup. Can First Cat find the antidote in time?

4. 'Looking Up' by Stephan Pastis – An illustrated middle-grade novel about a girl named Saint who wishes to save her neighborhood from gentrification and destruction.

5. 'A Horse Named Sky' by Rosanne Parry – A wild young horse named Sky leaves his family and finds himself captured and forced to run for the Pony Express. Now, Sky seeks to escape and reunite with his herd.

6. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods,’ by Rick Riordan – The protagonists of “The Lighting Thief” return in this Greek mythology-inspired adventure filled with quests and challenges, and face perhaps their greatest trial to date ‒ Sending Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

7. ‘The Wild Robot Protects,’ by Peter Brown – The Wild Robot and Roz must save their home when a poison tide threatens the island, so they set out on an aquatic adventure across frigid and toxic seas.

8. 'If I Was a Horse' by Sophie Blackall – What would you do if you were a horse? This glittery, humorous book from two-time Caldecott Medalist Sophie Blackall asks that important question and celebrates the power of imagination.

9. ‘Dogtown’ by Katherine Applegate and Gennifer Choldenko – Set in a shelter for stray dogs and robot dogs, Dogtown is a page-turning adventure about escape… and finding one’s forever home.

10. ‘Gina and the Last City on Earth (Hilo #9)’ by Judd Winick – The latest graphic novel in the bestselling Hilo series finds our heroes needing to save the world again, and this time the one to do the saving is Gina. Twists! Turns! Monsters! Surprises!

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘Thin Places,’ by Barbara Cottrell – The second book in Cottrell’s Shadows of Miskatonic series brings Lovecraft’s storied settings—Arkham and Miskatonic University — to life and into the 21st century through protagonist Ellen Logan’s investigations into strange happenings. Gripping and full of twists.

2. ‘Weird Tales: 100 Years of Weird,’ edited by Jonathan Maberry – This visually stunning celebration of the first century of the Unique Magazine collects new and classic stories, flash fiction, essays, and poems from the likes of R. L. Stine, Laurell K. Hamilton, Ray Bradbury, H. P. Lovecraft, and many others.

3. ‘Fourth Wing,’ by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series is a fantasy/romance set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, this book gets seriously spicy in its last quarter. For readers chasing the rush of Twilight and the Hunger Games but desiring something considerably more adult.

4. ‘Uzumaki,’ by Junji Ito – Considered Junji Ito’s masterpiece, Uzumaki combines the impending dread of cosmic horror and the grotesquery of body horror into a tale of a small coastal town haunted by spirals.

5. ‘D&D Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse’ – The latest Dungeons & Dragons release is a showcase of Sigil, the City of Doors that sits at the center of the game’s multiverse. Comprised of 3 illustrated hardcover books (setting, adventure, and bestiary), map, and DM screen in a gorgeous slipcase, this may be the high-water mark of the 5th Editon era.

