Petaluma Bestsellers: Hollywood gossip, politics are motivating local readers’ choices this week

A Brief Explanation of Weird : With the Weird Book of the Week, we don’t mean “weird” as in Al Yankovic, but “weird” as in the Old English “wyrd,” meaning fate, or as in Weird Tales, the pioneering genre magazine that set the tone for what we today call Weird Fiction. The Weird Book of the Week is selected by the staff of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.

‘ The Wingspan of Severed Hands ,’ by Joe Koch (2020, Weirdpunk Books) – Abandoned cities, invasive dreams, sentient weapons, and an intertwined narrative connecting three protagonists. This novella’s scintillating and surreal prose could be described as Robert W. Chambers’ “The King in Yellow” meets Lovecraftian cosmic horror by way of David Cronenberg’s body horror. Hypnagogic, tactile, hallucinogenic and spellbinding, Koch’s propulsive, poetic prose is captivating, inventive, evocative and wholly original.

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 23 - Oct. 29, 2023

This week’s top books at Copperfield’s showcase the provocative — Britney Spears’ chart topping tell-all memoir at No. 1 — and the political, with new releases from pundits Rachel Maddow (“Prequel,” No. 2) and David Brooks (“How To Know a Person,” (No. 5), and a reappearance of Heather Cox Richardson’s “Democracy Awakening” (No. 3).

Also reappearing on the list is Erin Masako Wilkins’ “Asian American Herbalism” (No. 7), David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (No. 4) and Ann Patchett’s “Tom Lake” (No. 10).

Spears’ “The Woman in Me,” for which she received a $15 million dollar advance from Simon & Schuster, is new to the list. Also newly ranking are two graphic novels, the first being the 10th installment in the popular manga series “Spy x Family” (pronounced “spy family,” with the x silent, No. 8) and Roz Chast’s “I Must be Dreaming” (No. 9), which explores those territories we visit while we sleep.

The Kids and Young Adults Top 10 features a few recurrent titles, such as “The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom” (No. 3), Stephan Pastis’ “Looking Up” (No. 4), “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” (No. 6) and “The Wild Robot Protects” (No. 7).

New to the kids list are “No Brainer” (No. 1), the 18th “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book (shouldn’t Greg be in high school by now?), Dave Eggers’ “The Eyes and the Impossible” at No. 2 (illustrated by Shawn Harris, who also illustrated “Soup of Doom”), Rosanne Parry’s “A Horse Named Sky” (No. 5), which is sure to evoke memories of Anna Sewell’s “Black Beauty,” Sophie Blackall’s somewhat sillier “If I Was a Horse” (No. 8), Katherine Applegate’s and Gennifer Choldenko’s “Dogtown” (No. 9), which has robot dogs, and the latest of Judd Winick’s Hilo graphic novels, “Gina and the Last City on Earth” (No. 10).

Fiction & Non-Fiction

1. ‘The Woman in Me,’ by Britney Spears – Britney spills the tea in this memoir chronicling her rise to pop stardom, fall from grace as tabloid headline and late-night punchline, and resurrection as the Princess of Pop. Chatty and conversational, bitter but hopeful, laden with bombshell revelations and just short enough to read in a single sitting.

2. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, “Prequel” examines the (previous) well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

3. ‘Democracy Awakening’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

4. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders of the indigenous Osage people in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

5. ‘How to Know a Person’ by David Brooks – New York Times columnist, sandwich shop critic and well-paid pundit Brooks’ latest book promises to be a heartfelt guide to fostering deeper connections with others.

6. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

7. ‘Asian American Herbalism: Traditional and Modern Healing Practice’ by Erin Masako Wilkins – A beautifully illustrated and photographed collection of herbal recipes and remedies from the founder of Herb Folk. Get your wellness on.

8. ‘Spy x Family Vol. 10’ by Tatsuya Endo – The latest volume in the popular action/comedy manga series about a master spy’s fake family, which includes a skilled assassin, a young telepath and a dog with precognitive abilities.

9. ‘I Must Be Dreaming’ by Roz Chast – Roz Chast’s new graphic novel explores dreams and dreaming, attempting to make sense of our nighttime fantasies through insights from philosophers, poets and psychoanalysts.