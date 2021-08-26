Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Last Nomad’ stays strong, ‘Unbroken” breaks in

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 16-Aug. 22, 2021

For the third week running, Santa Rosa author Shugri Said Salh’s critically acclaimed memoir “The Last Nomad” is the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. The true story of growing up in the Somali desert has been flying off the shelves in town, marking the presence of the first true word-of-mouth book sensation of the year. Amber-Rose Reed, manager of Petaluma’s Copperfield’s, said demand has been so high that the store is having a hard time keeping enough copies of “The Last Nomad” in stock.

Deserts, it turns out, seem to be a theme this week.

The No. 2 bestseller is Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction fantasy “Dune,” with its mysterious desert planet filled with fighting nomads and giant sand worms. Desert islands figure prominently in Madeline Miller’s Greek fantasy novels “The Song of Achilles” (No. 4) and “Circe” (No. 5).

And then there is “The Unbroken,” by C.L. Clark, this week’s No. 9 book. Released in March of this year, the epic battle fantasy is just now making it onto the local bestseller list, largely due to it becoming a favorite of local booksellers who’ve been talking the paperback up for months.

A rising star in the world of queer fiction, Clark has been steadily building her reputation with a series of imaginative short stories with grand and poetic names: A post-apocalyptic fantasy about winged people titled “After the Birds and the Bees Have Gone,” the pirate fantasy “Forgive me, My Love, for the Ice and the Sea.” Her WordPress site (clarkwrites.wordpress.com) features the tagline, “Writer. Teacher. Adventurer.” In her bio on the same site, she identifies herself as having been a personal trainer, and English teacher and an editor, and says, “When she’s not writing or working, she’s learning languages … or reading about war and [post-]colonial history.”

“The Unbroken” is her debut novel, the first in a trilogy Clark is calling “The Magic of the Lost.” It is set in a fictional desert empire in which children are stolen and raised to kill and die for their rulers. The main characters are Touraine, whose primary loyalty is to the other soldiers she lives and fights with, and Luca, a princess of Balladaire, with whom Touraine forms a complicated relationship when a royal kidnapping is foiled, and the fighter learns her enemies might not be the ones she was raised to believe they were. On the digital science-fiction and fantasy website Lightspeed, reviewer Lashawn M. Wanak described The Unbroken as, “a wonderful fantasy looking at colonialism and racism through the lens of two women caught in its cross-hairs.”

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

2. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert - Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics.

3. ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ by Louise Penny - Now in paperback, Penny’s latest installment in her popular Armand Gamache series takes the resourceful homicide investigator to Paris, where shocking crimes happen (of course), as he and his wife await the birth of their grandchild.

4. ‘The Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller - The 2012 debut novel from the author of “Circe,” this mythological deep-dive explores the iconic love affair between Greek warriors Achilles and Patroclus.

5. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller - The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

6. ‘Project Hail Mary,’ by Andy Weir - The bestselling author of “The Martian” has penned another white-knuckler about astronauts, this one following a junior high school science teacher who is sent into the deep space to try and save the world.

7. ‘Fresh Water for Flowers,’ by Valerie Perrin - Reportedly dubbed Italy’s favorite “lockdown novel” last year, Perrin’s intimate novel follows the caretaker of a small town cemetery, as she finds her predictable life gradually shifting after forming a mysterious bond with a grieving police officer.