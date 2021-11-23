Petaluma Bestsellers: Local book-buyers turn toward gift giving

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 21, 2021

For the first time in more than a month, Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is not the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. This week, that distinction goes to last week’s No. 3, David Sedaris’s recently-released collection his best humor pieces and essays. “Dune,” meanwhile, has slipped to No. 7, making room for several new releases. Neal Stephenson’s futuristic science fiction adventure “Termination Shock” is this week’s No. 2. While Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project,” an expanded version of her sensational 2019 New York Times Magazine piece about America’s historical connection with racism and the enslavement of Black people, arrives in the No. 3 spot.

A perusal of the Fiction and Nonfiction Top 10, along with the bestselling Kids and Young Adults books of the week, shows signs of a predictable annual holiday shift in how and why books are purchased. Recent trends suggest that for the several weeks, book purchases have been driven by personal interest and sense of curiosity. “Dune,” for example, and a number of its sequels, have drawn a stellar amount of interest in the wake of the popular October movie adaptation. What this week’s lists indicate, as the holiday season arrives, is a shift toward purchases with gift-giving in mind.

That would explain the return of Charlie Mackesy’s “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” to the bestseller list on which the charmingly aphoristic fable established a months-long residency in 2020. It’s a perfect book for giving, as it is small, heart-warming and filled with positivity. It’s No. 5 this week, and odds are it will be bouncing around the list from now until New Year’s Day.

With generosity being the theme of the week, it’s no surprise then that over on the Kids and Young Adults list, another inspiration annual bestseller has returned. Yes, Shel Silverstein’s 1964 picture book classic “The Giving Tree” is back, bringing the somewhat polarizing tale of an apple tree and its boy back into the lives of a new generation of kids and parents. Whether you believe Silverstein’s massive bestseller to be a simple story of unconditional love or, as critics have increasingly suggested, a psychologically suspect manifesto for codependent self-sacrifice, there’s no denying that the slender book, brilliantly illustrated by the author, pulls the heartstrings with masterfully minimalist ingenuity and an astonishing sense of melancholy grace.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris – The notorious author of “The Santaland Diaries” and countless other collections of autobiographical hilarity release a collection of his best pieces of writing – though you may never have read them..

2. ‘Termination Shock,’ by Neal Stephenson – A restaurant chain billionaire destroys the world.

3. ‘1619 Project,’ by Nikole Hannah-Jones and New York Times Magazine – A powerful expansion, by New York Times Magazine journalist Hannah-Jones, of the magazine’s exhaustive 2019 exploration of institutional American racism, from the arrival of the first Black enslaved person to the present.

4. ‘The Dawn of Everything,’ by David Graeber and David Wengrow – Subtitled “A New History of Humanity,” this expansive exploration of how civilizations form presents the strong possibility that everything we think we know about our distant past is wrong.

5. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Mackesy – A small, sweet and wholly phenomenal collection of charming pictures and handwritten words about four friends who share wise thoughts in devastatingly simple ways.

6. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell – The celebrated host of the “Revisionist History” podcast examines how our poor interactions with strangers have led to some of the greatest disasters in human history.

7. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-travelling spice and some truly twisted politics. It’s weird.

8. ‘The Night Watchman,’ by Louise Erdrich – In Erdrich’s new novel, set in the 1950s, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, in North Dakota, attempt to save their ancestral lands.

9. ‘The Lincoln Highway,’ by Amor Towles – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

10. ‘State of Terror,’ by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny – A political thriller about a U.S. Secretary of State trying to stop a bunch of nuclear terrorists, written by a bestselling author of political thrillers teaming up with a former Secretary of State.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘The Beatryce Prophecy,’ by Kate DiCamillo – The Newbery winning author Kate DiCamillo teams with Caldecott medalist Sophie Blackall for a fantastical story set in a world where females are not permitted to read and a goat named Answellica becomes the proctor of a girl named Beatryce.

2. ‘Aaron Slater, Illustrator,’ by Andrea Beaty – With illustrations by David Roberts, this latest entry in the Questioneers series follows a dyslexic boy attempting to write a story, and is published in a dyslexia-friendly print style.

3. ‘The Ghost of Midnight Lake,’ by Lucy Strange – A girl loses her home and must solve a mystery involving a ghost and a missing family heirloom.

4. ‘Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids,’ by Cynthia Leitich Smith – Sories and poems by an array of Native American writers.

5. ‘Not My Problem,’ by Ciara Smith – A sensitive tale of contemporary 16-year-olds in crisis.

6. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus – Five students are sentenced to detention. One of them dies. Who did it?

7. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ by Dav Pilkey – Another Dog Man story, this one introducing a magnificent new villain.

8. ‘Good Girl's Guide to Murder,’ by Holly Jackson – As her high school’s senior project, a teenager attempts to prove the wrong person is in jail for a closed case murder in her small town, possibly drawing the attention of the real murderer.

9. ‘The Giving Tree,’ by Shel Silverstein – The 1964 classic picture book about a boy and a tree and a lifetime of giving, taking and something like love.

10. ‘The Christmas Pig,’ by J.K. Rowling – A child loses a stuffed pig and ventures into a lost-toy underworld to get it back.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.