Petaluma Bestsellers: Local readers embrace fantastical novels inspired by Shakespeare

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 31- June 6, 2021

Can it possibly be a mere coincidence that Petaluma readers have made bestsellers of two different books inspired by Shakespeare? Uh, sure it can. Seriously, the Bard has offered far less likely coincidence and people seem to buy what he’s selling.

And this week, local book-lovers are buying Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” (No. 5), a semi-fantasy (there’s actual magic) that fleshes out known historical facts about William Shakespeare, his wife Agnes (the whole “Anne Hathaway” thing was evidently a typographical error), and their two children, twins Judith and Hamnet. Now in paperback, the 2020 bestseller is a clever collision of love, destiny and literature, filled with twists and turns, a breathtaking exploration of how creativity can sometime explain, and maybe even heal, a broken heart.

If that sounds profound, don’t expect the same from Christopher Moore’s “Shakespeare for Squirrels” (No. 7).

After a string of successful fantasy books about coffeehouse vampires (the “Bloodsucking Fiends” trilogy), soul-collecting death merchants (“A Dirty Job,” “Secondhand Souls”) and even a semi-one-off about Jesus (“Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal”), the notorious comedy-novelist Moore brings us a third installment in his hilariously profane Shakespearesque Pocket the Fool series (“Fool,” “The Serpent of Venice”). This time, the clever but sex-addicted former fool to King Lear (may be rest in peace), encounters Puck the fairy and other famous characters from the Bard’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” For reasons known only to Christopher Moore, these fairies spend their days disguised as squirrels. Oh, and there’s a monkey with amorous intentions toward hats.

Doing for Shakespeare what Monty Python has done to King Arthur, “Shakespeare for Squirrels” (also now out in paperback) is absurd, outrageous, brilliantly transgressive (but in a funny way) and maybe even a little bit touching (and yes, this being a take-off on “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” you can expect a whole lot of touching).

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

2. ‘A Deadly Education,’ by Naomi Novik – Yes, Novik’s 2020 fantasy novel features a less-than-safe boarding school for promising young magic users, but this one, called the Scholomance – filled with terrifying and deadly monsters and a heart-stopping graduation ritual, makes Hogwarts look like Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.

3. ‘Squeeze Me,’ by Carl Hiassen – Set in Palm Beach, Florida, this 2020 comedy-mystery includes a loathsome President, a headless snake, a missing woman, a guy incubating an iguana in his eyeless eye socket, and lots of other weird, hilarious and shattering stuff.

4. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ by Bill Bryson – A light-hearted, deep-searching look at the human machine and why it does so many impressive and surprising (and sometimes terrible) things.

5. ‘Hamnet,’ by Maggie O’Farrell – Love, destiny and literature collide in this fictional, magic-filled story of William Shakespeare’s wife and the couple’s twin children, Judith and Hamnet.

6. ‘The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,’ by Michael Lewis – The bestselling author of “Liar’s Poker,” “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side” brings a nonfiction page-turner about the loosely associated team of scientists and experts who, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fought against the official White House response that there was nothing to worry about.

7. ‘Shakespeare for Squirrels,’ by Christopher Moore – The third in Moore’s hilariously profane Shakespearesque novels about Pocket the Fool, this one has the lusty clown interacting (smuttily, of course) with characters from the Bard’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

8. ‘Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nick's Cove,’ by Dena Grunt – A The legendary Nick’s Cove, Tomales Bay’s destination restaurant since the Great Depression, now gets the historical cookbook treatment, packed with pictures and recipes of dishes to die for.

9. ‘People We Meet On Vacation,’ by Emily Henry – A classic romantic beach read about two best friends (and maybe more, but probably not), who get together every year for a fabulous vacation, but had a falling out, and now are trying it again. With complications.