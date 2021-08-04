Petaluma Bestsellers: Local readers gravitate to books connected with films

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 26-Aug. 1, 2021

The unstoppably Gothic, literary force of nature known as “Where the Crawdads Sing” has levitated back to the top on this week’s Fiction and Nonfiction Bestsellers list. Petalumans just keep snapping up Delia Owens’ swamp-set mystery about a woman who learns to survive by observing birds, bugs and animals. The No. 2 book this week – Frank Herbert’s mighty science fiction epic “Dune” – might appear to have little in common with “Crawdads” beyond being a novel and sharing the top two spots with it.

But the two works have one big thing in common: they have both inspired new movie adaptations that will be coming out over the next several months. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” produced by Reese Witherspoon, will hit screens in 2022, while the latest incarnation of “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) is set to be released this winter.

The rest of Top 10, as well as this week’s Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, boast other titles that are about to be turned into movies and television shows, or recently have been. Madeline Miller’s “Circe” (No. 3), a mythological epic inspired by “The Odyssey,” is in production as a miniseries to be seen on HBO, while the fantastical “A Deadly Education” (No. 9) has been optioned by Universal Studios, with specific plans yet to be announced.

On the kids’ side, Disney+ has recently launched a TV series adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (No. 6), and the 73-year-old classic “My Father’s Dragon” (No. 7) is in production as an animated film to be presented by Netflix.

Whether the adaptations will lead more people to the books than the books themselves will inspire people to see the films is anyone’s guess. The point is, a good story will always find an audience, one way or another.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens - The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

2. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-travelling spice and some truly twisted politics.

3. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

4. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ by Bill Bryson – A light-hearted, deep-searching look at the human machine and why it does so many impressive and surprising (and sometimes terrible) things.

5. ‘On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous,’ by Ocean Vuong – A gorgeously poetic novel of immigrants in America and the desire to write oneself into an understanding of loss and pain.

6. ‘Shakespeare for Squirrels,’ by Christopher Moore – The third in Moore’s hilariously profane Shakespearesque novels about Pocket the Fool, this one has the lusty clown interacting (smuttily, of course) with characters from the Bard’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

7. ‘Betty,’ by Tiffany McDaniel – McDaniel’s brand new Southern Gothic novel, set once again in the town of Breathed, Ohio, is the kind of book that is crammed with gorgeously florid language and lines like this: “I would come to learn that between heaven and hell, Breathed was a piece of earth inside the throb, where lizards were crushed beneath wheels and the people spoke like thunder grinding on thunder.”

8. ‘Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

9. ‘A Deadly Education,’ by Naomi Novik – Yes, Novik’s 2020 fantasy novel features a less-than-safe boarding school for promising young magic users, but this one, called the Scholomance – filled with terrifying and deadly monsters and a heart-stopping graduation ritual, makes Hogwarts look like Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.

10. ‘How to Read Literature Like a Professor,’ by Thomas Foster – A revised edition of the book subtitled “A Lively and Entertaining Guide to Reading Between the Lines.”

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Time for School, Little Blue Truck,’ by Alice Schertle – The friendly little vehicle goes to school, and early readers learn a little something right along with it.

2. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney – A spinoff from the “Wimpy Kid” series takes on one of the series’ most endearing characters’ stories.

3. ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ by Trenton Lee Stewart – The Disney+ series based on these fanciful books has turned watchers into readers.

4. ‘Clash,’ by Kayla Miller – The latest edition in the popular “Click” series of graphic novels.

5. ‘Shadow and Bone,’ by Leigh Bardugo – The original book in the popular fantasy series, in which ships sail through monster-filled clouds and a rare race of people keep light beneath their skins. The hit Netflix series is based on the series.

6. ‘The Ultimate Unicorn Joke Book,’ by BuzzPop, ed – Funny jokes about the magical realm’s most self-serious creatures.

7. ‘My Father’s Dragon,’ by Rosemary Gannett – The beloved 1948 children's novel follows a young boy who runs away to Wild Island to rescue a baby dragon.

8. ‘Diary of a Pug: Pug Blasts Off,’ by Kyla May – Baron von Bubbles is a pug, and he’s got a story to tell his diary (but laugh-loving kids and their parents can read it too).

9. ‘Where's Waldo? The Wonder Book,’ by Martin Hanford - Yep, Waldo’s still hiding in plain sight.

10. ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights,’ by Dav Pilkey – In the 10th book in the series by the creator of Captain Underpants, canine cop Dog Man teams up with Petey the Cat and a stray kitten to stop an onslaught of villains and prove the persistent power of love, kindness and dog-slobbering.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.