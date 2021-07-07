Petaluma Bestsellers: Local readers stick to fiction, a big change from a year ago

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 28- July 4, 2021

As local book-reading tastes continue to focus on fiction – a common enough trend during traditional summer months – it’s interesting to note that two of this week’s bestselling novels were also there, among Petaluma readers’ top picks, one full year ago this same week. Does that mean anything?

It might.

This week’s No. 1 top seller, Madeline Miller’s Greek fantasy “Circe,” was at No. 4 in early July of 2020, while that same week, in the No. 10 spot, was Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys,” which shows up this week in the No. 7 spot. Both titles have been bouncing around the list for the last 52 weeks, occasionally disappearing for a while, but soon returning, providing a sense of continuity and consistency that has often seemed lacking as Petaluma, along with the rest of the world, has struggled to make sense of all that’s happened over the last year or so.

That, after all, is a big part of what books give the readers - a glimmer of understanding about whatever is happening around us.

Or, sometimes, simply an escape from it.

“Circe,” set on a magical island where a banished sorceress contends with a parade of mortal and immortal outsiders, is surely the latter. First released in April of 2018, the novel has provided over three years of consistent classical distraction, though it caught on in Petaluma only last year, as quarantines turned huge numbers of us into readers of such “escape fiction.”

“The Nickel Boys,” on the other hand, was released in July of 2019, and provided anything but escape. A novelized exploration of documented horrors, the book follows two young Black men sent to the Nickel Academy, based on the nonfictional Arthur Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida. For 111 years, the real-life reform school subjected its “students” to brutal conditions, with countless young Black men abused and often killed, until the institution was finally investigated and closed in 2011. Whitehead’s book won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2020, winning the honor just weeks before the racial reckoning that occurred in the U.S. following the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, in May of 2020.

That “reckoning” was likely the reason that a year ago, the two novels mentioned above were accompanied (on Petaluma’s Top 10 books list) by several nonfiction works, most of them taking a hard look at subjects of racism, privilege, and America’s history of white supremacy. In early July of 2020, the No. 1 bestseller was Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” followed by “Ibram X Kendi’s “How To Be an Antiracist” (at No. 3), Jesmyn Ward’s “Fire This Time” (No. 5), Kendi’s “Stamped From the Beginning” (No. 6), and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me” (No. 7).

Many of those titles remained on the local list for months. Though the fierce exploration of racial issues that fueled the trend appears to have cooled significantly, it was just a month ago that Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discoveries” – another frequent resident of Petaluma’s Bestselling Books List in 2020 and 2021 – appeared again among local readers’ top 10.

So what does it mean that in July of 2021, one year after the list was populated primarily with books about racism and real-life racial struggles, Petalumans have apparently returned to the time-tested trend of reading summertime fiction? On the current Top 10, two are romantic comedies, four are family dramas and/or historical thrillers, two are fantasies, one is an illustrated autobiography about borderline personality disorder, and one - the week’s lone nonfiction, non-memoir book - is about the secret life of birds.

Are Petaluma readers done with their literary season of cultural introspection and race-themed self-analysis? Or, as California and Sonoma County attempts to step away from our long, long year-and-a-half of lockdown and seclusion, are readers merely taking a pause, a breath of fiction-driven fresh air, before returning to the hard but necessary work of understanding, and perhaps even improving, the world we live in? Probably a bit of both.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.