Petaluma Bestsellers: Local readers stick to fiction, a big change from a year ago

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 7, 2021, 12:45PM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 28- July 4, 2021

As local book-reading tastes continue to focus on fiction – a common enough trend during traditional summer months – it’s interesting to note that two of this week’s bestselling novels were also there, among Petaluma readers’ top picks, one full year ago this same week. Does that mean anything?

It might.

This week’s No. 1 top seller, Madeline Miller’s Greek fantasy “Circe,” was at No. 4 in early July of 2020, while that same week, in the No. 10 spot, was Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys,” which shows up this week in the No. 7 spot. Both titles have been bouncing around the list for the last 52 weeks, occasionally disappearing for a while, but soon returning, providing a sense of continuity and consistency that has often seemed lacking as Petaluma, along with the rest of the world, has struggled to make sense of all that’s happened over the last year or so.

That, after all, is a big part of what books give the readers - a glimmer of understanding about whatever is happening around us.

Or, sometimes, simply an escape from it.

“Circe,” set on a magical island where a banished sorceress contends with a parade of mortal and immortal outsiders, is surely the latter. First released in April of 2018, the novel has provided over three years of consistent classical distraction, though it caught on in Petaluma only last year, as quarantines turned huge numbers of us into readers of such “escape fiction.”

“The Nickel Boys,” on the other hand, was released in July of 2019, and provided anything but escape. A novelized exploration of documented horrors, the book follows two young Black men sent to the Nickel Academy, based on the nonfictional Arthur Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida. For 111 years, the real-life reform school subjected its “students” to brutal conditions, with countless young Black men abused and often killed, until the institution was finally investigated and closed in 2011. Whitehead’s book won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2020, winning the honor just weeks before the racial reckoning that occurred in the U.S. following the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, in May of 2020.

That “reckoning” was likely the reason that a year ago, the two novels mentioned above were accompanied (on Petaluma’s Top 10 books list) by several nonfiction works, most of them taking a hard look at subjects of racism, privilege, and America’s history of white supremacy. In early July of 2020, the No. 1 bestseller was Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” followed by “Ibram X Kendi’s “How To Be an Antiracist” (at No. 3), Jesmyn Ward’s “Fire This Time” (No. 5), Kendi’s “Stamped From the Beginning” (No. 6), and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me” (No. 7).

Many of those titles remained on the local list for months. Though the fierce exploration of racial issues that fueled the trend appears to have cooled significantly, it was just a month ago that Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discoveries” – another frequent resident of Petaluma’s Bestselling Books List in 2020 and 2021 – appeared again among local readers’ top 10.

So what does it mean that in July of 2021, one year after the list was populated primarily with books about racism and real-life racial struggles, Petalumans have apparently returned to the time-tested trend of reading summertime fiction? On the current Top 10, two are romantic comedies, four are family dramas and/or historical thrillers, two are fantasies, one is an illustrated autobiography about borderline personality disorder, and one - the week’s lone nonfiction, non-memoir book - is about the secret life of birds.

Are Petaluma readers done with their literary season of cultural introspection and race-themed self-analysis? Or, as California and Sonoma County attempts to step away from our long, long year-and-a-half of lockdown and seclusion, are readers merely taking a pause, a breath of fiction-driven fresh air, before returning to the hard but necessary work of understanding, and perhaps even improving, the world we live in? Probably a bit of both.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

2. ‘The People We Meet on Vacation,’ by Emily Henry – A classic romantic beach-read about two best friends (and maybe more, but probably not), who get together every year for a fabulous vacation, but had a falling out, and now are trying it again. With complications.

3. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2,’ by Gege Akutami – In the second installment of this popular manga, Yuji decides that the best way to save the world from cursed spirits is to become one himself.

4. ‘The Way She Feels,’ by Courtney Cook – Subtitled “My Life on the Borderline in Pictures and Pieces,” this debut work from illustrator-author Cook is a memoir of her diagnosis and struggles with borderline personality disorder.

5. ‘The Night Watchman,’ by Louise Erdrich – In Erdrich’s new novel, set in the 1950s, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, in North Dakota, attempt to save their ancestral lands.

6. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ by Quentin Tarantino – It turns out, the writer-director of the controversial homage to Hollywood/confession of contempt for Bruce Lee had a lot more to say about fading Western star Rick Dalton and his sidekick/stuntman Cliff Booth. In this vivid, pulpy novelization of the movie, Tarantino dives deep into the background of his characters, fictional and real - but even with more detail, that sneeringly condescending Bruce Lee sequence isn’t any easier to take. Manson follower Squeaky Fromm, however, does get to carry an entire chapter of the book from her own point-of-view.

7. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead – Inspired by a brutal, real-life Florida “reform school,” where two young black men are sentenced in the 1960s, and form a bond as they team up to survive a system of horrendously racist abuse.

8. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamourous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography.

9. ‘One Last Stop,’ by Casey McQuiston – The best-selling author of “Red, White and Royal Blue” returns with a brand new novel, a love-story (of sorts) about a bisexual dreamer who falls for a stylish, time-traveling commuter from the ‘70s who’s trapped on a New York subway train, but totally open to love.

10. ‘The Bird Way,’ by Jennifer Ackerman – Her first book was the delightful “The Genius of Birds,” and its follow-up is, if somewhat alarming, an even deeper exploration into what makes birds do the things they do and the sometimes strange, sometimes confounding ways they do them.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Laugh Out Loud Jokes for Kids,’ by Rob Elliot – Q: Who keeps the ocean clean? A: The mermaid. Q: How do you make a hot dog stand? A: Take away its chair. If your kids think those jokes are funny, they will love this book.

2. ‘Goldilocks: Wanted Dead or Alive,’ by Chris Colfer – The famous burglar of bear-houses gets an origin story explaining just why she is such an irrepressible outlaw.

3. ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights,’ by Dav Pilkey – In the 10th book in the series by the creator of Captain Underpants, canine cop Dog Man teams up with Petey the Cat and a stray kitten to stop an onslaught of villains and prove the persistent power of love, kindness and dog-slobbering.

4. ‘Dragon Girls: Azmina the Gold Glitter Dragon,’ by Maddy Mara – This new series asks girls to seek and identify their own inner dragon fire.

5. ‘Going Solo,’ by Roald Dahl – An autobiography of the famous children’s author, focusing on his experiences in WWII.

6. ‘The Bad Guys,’ by Aaron Blabey – They’re big, they’re bad, and they keep appearing on the bestseller list.

7. ‘The Ultimate Unicorn Joke Book,’ by BuzzPop – Goofy jokes about the magical realm’s least goofy creatures.

8. ‘Mia Mayhem is a Superhero!’ by Kara West - Mia Macarooney is 8-years-old and has an amazing secret.

9. ‘Dream Animals: A Bedtime Journey,’ by Emily Martin – Some books give kids bad dreams. This one is gorgeously designed to do the opposite, sparking children’s imagination to devise magical animals to guide young sleepers through the slumber of night.

10. ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ by Stewart Trenton – The Disney+ series based on these fanciful books has turned watchers into readers.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.

