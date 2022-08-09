Petaluma Bestsellers: Local readers turn to real-life adventures

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 1 – Aug. 7, 2022

Novelized stories based on real-life people appear to be highly appealing to Petaluma readers this month. Elizabeth Letts’ “The Ride of Her Life,” currently No. 1 on Petaluma’s bestselling Fiction & Nonfiction book list, relates the tale of Annie Wilkins, who gained a certain celebrity in America in the 1950s when she rode a horse named Tarzan across America, accompanied by her dog, to see the Pacific Ocean before she died of a terminal illness. Uplifting despite its downbeat subject matter, Wilkins’ satisfying adventure is about determining the details of one’s destiny even when the destination seems beyond control.

And Petalumans are clearly lvoing it.

Other popular titles based on astonishing true stories include Shugri Said Salh’s “The Last Nomad” (No. 8) and Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray’s “The Personal Librarian” (No. 10).

This local interest in real-life cross-country journeys shows up again in the No. 2 book on Petaluma’s Kids and Young Adults’ Top 10 list, with Linda Sue Park’s “A Long Walk to Water,” the story of a Sudanese refugee, 11 years old at the beginning of the story, who joins a caravan of others escaping war, all hoping for peace while searching for water.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Ride of Her Life,’ by Elizabeth Letts – If any author knows horses it’s Elizabeth Letts, whose previous books include “The Eighty-Dollar Champion” and “The Perfect Horse.” In this one, based on a true story set in 1954, courageous Annie Wilkins, diagnosed with a terminal illness, rides her horse Tarzan across America to see the Pacific Ocean before she dies.

2. ‘It Ends With Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

3. ‘Do the Work,’ by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz – Subtitled “An Anti-Racist Workbook,” this entertaining yet powerful work is based on dialogues between Bell, a renowned Black comedian and author, and Schatz, a queer feminist activist.

4. ‘Apples Never Fall,’ by Liane Moriarty – The author of “Six Perfect Strangers” delivers a twisty mystery about a missing woman and the mysterious stranger she befriended before her disappearance.

5. ‘Book Lovers,’ by Emily Henry – From the author of “People We Meet on Vacation” comes another romantic comedy of errors, once again involving an unlikely pairing of two people who seem totally wrong for each, and possibly really are.

6. ‘The Liminal Zone,’ by Junji Ito – A graphic novel featuring four short stories of terror and suspense.

7. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what! It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

8. ‘The Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

9. ‘Silverview,’ by John Le Carré – This final short novel from the celebrated spy-thriller author is another complex examination of loyalty, betrayal, love of country and traps set with lies.

10. ‘The Personal Librarian,’ by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray – Based on the true story of Belle da Costa Greene, the librarian hired by financier J.P. Morgan in 1905 to care for his expanding collection of rare books and paintings, unaware that she is Black. A remarkable story of determination and self-confidence.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Magic Tree House: Midnight on the Moon,’ by Mary Pope Osborne – Jack and Annie blast off to the moon in the latest chapter of this best-selling series.

2. ‘A Long Walk to Water,’ by Linda Sue Park – Based on a true story, this 2010 novel follows a Sudanese 11-year-old refugee walking endlessly to survive war and find water.

3. ‘The Lemonade War,’ by Jacqueline Davies - A pair of warring siblings clash at school.

4. ‘Out of My Mind,’ by Sharon Draper – A schoolgirl with cerebral palsy finds new ways to show her inner life and intelligence to a world that sees her as other.

5. ‘I’m Going to Kindergarten,’ by Andrea Posner-Sanchez - A Little Golden Book designed to encourage youngster to get excited about their first day at school.

6. ‘Hungry Plants,’ by Mary Batten - An illustrated look at the strange world of carnivorous plants as seen from the POV of the bugs those plants would like to eat.

7. ‘Slow, Slow Sloths,’ by Bonnie Bader - Photo-crammed nonfiction book looking at sloths from a variety of angles, everyone one of them adorable.

8. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ by Jenny Han – The engaging YA romance novel on which the popular Netflix series is based.

9. ‘Katie the Catsitter: Best Friends for Never,’ by Colleen A.F. Venable - Volume No. 2 in this series about friendship, loyalty and frisky felines.

10. ‘InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder,’ by John Patrick Greene - Another rib-tickling adventure in this popular series about a pair of crime-cracking alligators.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.