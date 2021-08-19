Petaluma bestsellers new and not-so-new

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 9-Aug. 15, 2021

For the second week in a row, Santa Rosa author Shugri Said Salh’s critically acclaimed memoir “The Last Nomad” is the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. The remarkable true-story has blown up across the country as well, becoming a massive word-of-mouth favorite, paving the way for more weeks on the Top 10, and almost surely a demand for more from this instantly famous local author.

The rest of this week’s Fiction and Nonfiction bestseller list is a smattering of books that local readers have been returning to off and on over the last several weeks. The delightful non-romance “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – absent from the list since last July 8 – is back, in the No. 2 spot, followed by John Grishman’s courtroom drama “A Time for Mercy,” now in paperback after landing in book stores in its hardback version last October, leaping without objection back into the No. 3 position. The No. 4 spot is held this week my Andy Weir’s science fiction space adventure “Project Hail Mary,” a national bestseller not seen on the local list since June 24 of this year, and in the No. 5 spot is Stephen Kings hit-man thriller “Billy Summers,” climbing up a rung after appearing as Petaluma’s No. 6 bestseller last week.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

2. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamorous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography.

3. ‘A Time for Mercy,’ by John Grisham – A courtroom thriller about a 16-year-old on trial for the murder of his abusive police officer step-father.

4. ‘Project Hail Mary,’ by Andy Weir – The bestselling author of “The Martian” has penned another white-knuckler about astronauts, this one following a junior high school science teacher who is sent into the deep space to try and save the world.

5. ‘Billy Summers,’ by Stephen King – The reigning monarch of horror goes full pulp-crime-fiction with this taut tale of a killer-for-hire who impersonates a writer to get close to a mark, then finds he enjoys writing, even if he’s better at killing people than he is at putting a sentence together.

6. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Hebert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics.

7. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

9. ‘Immediate Family,’ by Ashley Nelson Levy – Set in Petaluma, this debut novel tracks the tender but tenuous relationship of a Northern California woman and her adopted younger brother.

10. ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ by Louise Penny – Now in paperback, Penny’s latest installment in her popular Armand Gamache series takes the resourceful homicide investigator to Paris, where shocking crimes happen (of course), as he and his wife await the birth of their grandchild.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘They Both Die at the End,’ by Adam Silveira – An inventive YA novel about a future in which Deckers (people who have just one day left to live) are informed of their impending deaths by the ominous Death-Cast corporation, after which lonesome Deckers are paired up for their final day through the smart phone app Last Friend.

2. ‘Time for School, Little Blue Truck,’ by Alice Schertle – The friendly little vehicle goes to school, and early readers learn a little something right along with it.

3. ‘Six of Crows,’ by Leigh Bardugo – A gripping, 2015 YA fantasy Cracking page-turner about a multiethnic “family” of young, semi-magical criminals of various sexual orientations, engaged in a quest to rescue a kidnapped chemist in northern Europe just after the Italian Renaissance.

4. ‘All Are Welcome,’ by Alexandra Penfold – The New York Times bestselling picture book about a school where a sense of diversity and inclusion are celebrated in joyful ways.

5. ‘Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,’ by Tui Sutherland – The dragons go underwater in the next installment in the popular fantasy series.

6. ‘Mac B Kid Spy: Mac Saves the World,’ by Mac Barnett – In the latest adventure about the Queen of England’s favorite juvenile spy, the Berlin Wall, a floppy disc, and secret codes are part of the fun.

7. ‘Dog Man,’ by Dav Pilkey – The one that started them all, the first book in a very popular series about a dead cop fused with a dead dog, who fights really strange criminals.

8. ‘Warriors: Into the Wild,’ by Erin Hunter – Awesome cat warriors battle in a fantasy world of fangs and claws.

9. ‘School Is Cool!’ by Sabrina Moyle – Nervous animals get through their first days of school.

10. ‘Grumpy Monkey,’ by Suzanne Lang – The monkey is grumpy. The other animals try to change that. But sometimes, being grumpy is just what a monkey needs to be.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.