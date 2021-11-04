Petaluma Bestsellers: New releases take on ‘Dune’ on local book list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 31, 2021

As “Dune,” the 1965 novel that inspired the movie that just announced a sequel (coming in two-to-three years), remains the bestselling book in Petaluma, a few new releases have arrived to give the science-fiction classic some competition.

Taking the No. 2 spot is “Better Off Dead,” the latest Jack Reacher thriller by the insanely popular novelist and murder-obsessive Lee Child, this time teaming up with his brother Andrew. Chomping at its heels in the No. 3 spot is Elizabeth Strout’s “Oh William!” It’s a follow-up to her previous novels “My Name is Lucy Barton” and “Anything is Possible,” this one also about real-life academic Lucy Barton, who attempts to form a friendship with her ex-husband William. Things do not go all that well, because this is an Elizabeth Strout book and everyone is an enigma wrapped in a puzzle baked in a pie made of mystery

Arriving in the No. 5 spot is “Renegades,” a companion to the hit podcast of the same name, in which former President Barack Obama has long, philosophical, highly-entertaining conversations with rock star Bruce Springsteen. These are those conversations in print, giving fans an opportunity to really dig deep into the stories, observations and predictions swapped by two of America’s most fascinating people.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-travelling spice and some truly twisted politics.

2.‘Better Off Dead,’ by Lee Child and Andrew Child – Jack Reacher, the resourcefully violent mystery man often called America’s answer to James Bond is back in his 26th thriller.

3.‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout – From the Pulitzer-winning novelist who gave us “My Name Lucy Barton,” a third book about real-life academic Lucy Barton explores her tricky semi-friendship with her ex-husband William.

4.‘Project Hail Mary,’ by Andy Weir – The bestselling author of “The Martian” has penned another white-knuckler about astronauts, this one following a junior high school science teacher who is sent into the deep space to try and save the world.

5.‘Renegades,’ by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen – A companion piece to the hit podcast by the former President and the Boss, this collection on candid conversations covers an array of topics related to America and its ever-evolving value systems.

6.‘The Lying Life of Adults,’ by Elena Ferrante – An adolescent girl, prompted by a mysterious remark from her father, heads off into the seedy quarters of Naples, Italy, to find a despised and previously unknown) relative she is purported to resemble.

7.‘The Judge's List,’ by John Grisham – An edgy mystery-thriller about a judge who not only believes in capital punishment, has a knack for meting it out, you know, unofficially.

8.‘The Lincoln Highway,’ by Amor Towles – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

9.‘Petaluma wetlands Field Guide,’ by John Shribbs – All the information you need for hiking around Petaluma’s rich and bird-filled wetlands areas.

10.‘A Deadly Education,’ by Naomi Novik – Yes, Novik’s 2020 fantasy novel features a less-than-safe boarding school for promising young magic users, but this one, called the Scholomance – filled with terrifying and deadly monsters and a heart-stopping graduation ritual, makes Hogwarts look like Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,’ by Jeff Kinney – The 16th entry in this beloved series sees Greg go out for sports, pretty much prove he’s not good at any of them, and then end up on the school’s worst basketball team.

2.‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland – The one that started the popular series about good dragons, bad dragons and a bunch of humans caught in between them.

3.‘Where Do Diggers Trick or Treat?’ by Brianna Caplan Sayres – Trucks like candy, too. Here’s how they get it.

4.‘Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,’ by Stephan Pastis – Wendy the Wanderer has always lived in Trubble town, but never allowed to live up to her name until her dad leaves town on a business trip – and she suddenly has the freedom to explore her very strange home.

5.‘It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ by Charles Schultz – Linus, king of the true believers, insists on waiting in the pumpkin patch for the arrival of a large spectral gourd, while his friends go trick-or-treating and Charlie Brown gets a geology lesson.

6.‘The Ultimate Unicorn Joke Book,’ from BuzzPop – What’s the point of a unicorn joke book? The one on the unicorn’s head, of course.

7.‘How to Help a Pumpkin Grow,’ by Ashley Wolff – A picture book full of agricultural delight.

8.‘Crazy Stickers Halloween Fun,’ by Danielle McLean – Halloween gets sticky.

9.‘Dino-Zombies!’ by Rick Chrustowski – It’s a book about candy. It rhymes, and that’s dandy. It’s sweeter than S’mores and has dead dinosaurs.

10.‘Dragon Girls: Azmina the Gold Glitter Dragon,’ by Maddy Mara – The first in a series of books about girls who discover they can turn into glitter dragons to battle Shadow Sprites, who do not sound friendly.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.