Petaluma Bestsellers: Readers look to recent and distant past to find hope for the future

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 17, 2021, 5:30PM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 8 - Nov. 14, 2021

It should come as no surprise that the No. 1 book in Petaluma, for the fifth week in a row, is Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” a science-fiction tale of what human beings might be like and how our civilizations might function thousands of years in the future. Since the release of the epic, big-screen adaptation of Herbert’s 1965 classic, interest in the book and its sequels has been high.

It’s certainly coincidental, but also kind of appropriate, that this week’s No. 2 bestselling book is “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity.” The just-released book was written by the late anthropologist David Graeber, formerly of the London School of Economics, and David Wengrow, who is a professor of comparative archaeology at the University College London. Their exhaustively researched work takes a hard look at the story many Western scientists have been telling us about how humans developed their cultures around things like laws, governments and private property, and find that much of that story is not supported by the full record of anthropological evidence, much of which has been ignored in order to support the preferred version of how we came to be. That the story seems to find some degree of authoritarian rule to be a necessary part of humanity’s evolution from primitive hunter-gatherers to our current position as advanced, territorial, hierarchical, rocket-building, city-dwellers, is disputed by the authors. As an alternative, they take a deep dive into the overlooked contributions of ancient Indigenous cultures, whose own civilizations – which included things like royal courts, cities and complex distribution systems – frequently thrived without all of the dictatorial strictures so many scholars have viewed as part of the definition of civilization.

It’s probably also a coincidence that this week’s No. 7 and No. 8 bestsellers are Adam Schiff’s ‘Midnight in Washington’ – Subtitled “How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” – and a new version of historian Timothy Snyder’s 2017 guidebook “On Tyranny,” this time fully illustrated by the remarkable artist Nora Krug.

The latter is a slender little volume that gives clear and succinct tips on how to recognize tyranny and authoritarianism, and how to live and fight against it when living under its rule. The former is a detailed examination of what the author claims was an organized erosion of Congressional power during the Trump White House, and beyond to the present, which should prove to be necessary reading for anyone curious about the Jan. 6 insurrection, exactly how it happened, and what it means for our immediate future in America and across the planet.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics. It’s weird.

2.‘The Dawn of Everything,’ by David Graeber and David Wengrow – Subtitled “A New History of Humanity,” this expansive exploration of how civilizations form presents the strong possibility that everything we think we know about our distant past is wrong.

3.‘The Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

4.‘The Lincoln Highway,’ by Amor Towles – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

5.‘The Lying Life of Adults,’ by Elena Ferrante – An adolescent girl, prompted by a mysterious remark from her father, heads off into the seedy quarters of Naples, Italy, to find a despised and previously unknown) relative she is purported to resemble.

6.‘The Dark Hours,’ by Michael Connelly – While on the case of the Midnight Men, a tag team of rapists whose most recent assaults took place on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, the L.A. Police Department’s stalwart detective Renée Ballard teams up with retired PD detective Harry Bosch to solve a murder linked to the death of a famous rapper 10 years earlier.

7.‘Midnight in Washington,’ by Adam Schiff – Subtitled “How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” this detailed examination of the organized erosion of congressional power during the Trump White House and beyond will be necessary reading for anyone curious about the Jan. 6 insurrection and exactly how it happened.

8.‘On Tyranny,’ by Timothy Snyder – The effectively succinct, bestselling 2017 nonfiction guide to recognizing authoritarianism, with suggestions on living under its rule, gets a rerelease, this time with powerful illustrations by artist Nora Krug.

9.‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French – A detective from Chicago relocated to a small town in Ireland, only to become involved in solving the disappearance of a young man’s missing brother.

10.‘Silver View,’ by John le Carré – The late great novelist’s final fully-completed novel is a story about all the things Carré was known for, mainly everything that is unknown.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,’ by Jeff Kinney – The 16th entry in this beloved series sees Greg go out for sports, pretty much prove he’s not good at any of them, and then end up on the school’s worst basketball team.

2.‘Aaron Slater, Illustrator,’ by Andrea Beaty – With illustrations by David Roberts, this latest entry in the Questioneers series follows a dyslexic boy attempting to write a story, and is published in a dyslexia-friendly print style.

3.‘‘The Bad Guys in They’re Bee-Hind You!’ by Aaron Blabey – They are back, and they have bees.

4.‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by by Dav Pilkey – The Dog Man sidekick launches his own series of goofball shenanigans.

5.‘Cat Ninja: Time Heist’ by Matthrew Cody and Chad Thomas – In a sequel to the introductory Cat Ninja graphic novel, Cat Ninja and Mr. Squeak take on arch-criminal King Crab.

6.‘‘Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tale No. 11: Cold War Correspondent,’ by Nathan Hale – A daring tale of a journalist during the Korean War.

7.‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus – Five students are sentenced to detention. One of them dies. Who did it?

8.‘The Ghost of Midnight Lake,’ by Lucy Strange – A girl loses her home and must solve a mystery involving a ghost and a missing family heirloom.

9.‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland – Another popular sequel, another chapter in Sutherland’s epic tale, more dragons, more fire, more fun.

10.‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights,’ by Dav Pilkey – In the 10th book in the series by the creator of Captain Underpants, canine cop Dog Man teams up with Petey the Cat and a stray kitten to stop an onslaught of villains and prove the persistent power of love, kindness and dog-slobbering.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.

