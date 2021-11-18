Petaluma Bestsellers: Readers look to recent and distant past to find hope for the future

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 8 - Nov. 14, 2021

It should come as no surprise that the No. 1 book in Petaluma, for the fifth week in a row, is Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” a science-fiction tale of what human beings might be like and how our civilizations might function thousands of years in the future. Since the release of the epic, big-screen adaptation of Herbert’s 1965 classic, interest in the book and its sequels has been high.

It’s certainly coincidental, but also kind of appropriate, that this week’s No. 2 bestselling book is “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity.” The just-released book was written by the late anthropologist David Graeber, formerly of the London School of Economics, and David Wengrow, who is a professor of comparative archaeology at the University College London. Their exhaustively researched work takes a hard look at the story many Western scientists have been telling us about how humans developed their cultures around things like laws, governments and private property, and find that much of that story is not supported by the full record of anthropological evidence, much of which has been ignored in order to support the preferred version of how we came to be. That the story seems to find some degree of authoritarian rule to be a necessary part of humanity’s evolution from primitive hunter-gatherers to our current position as advanced, territorial, hierarchical, rocket-building, city-dwellers, is disputed by the authors. As an alternative, they take a deep dive into the overlooked contributions of ancient Indigenous cultures, whose own civilizations – which included things like royal courts, cities and complex distribution systems – frequently thrived without all of the dictatorial strictures so many scholars have viewed as part of the definition of civilization.

It’s probably also a coincidence that this week’s No. 7 and No. 8 bestsellers are Adam Schiff’s ‘Midnight in Washington’ – Subtitled “How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” – and a new version of historian Timothy Snyder’s 2017 guidebook “On Tyranny,” this time fully illustrated by the remarkable artist Nora Krug.

The latter is a slender little volume that gives clear and succinct tips on how to recognize tyranny and authoritarianism, and how to live and fight against it when living under its rule. The former is a detailed examination of what the author claims was an organized erosion of Congressional power during the Trump White House, and beyond to the present, which should prove to be necessary reading for anyone curious about the Jan. 6 insurrection, exactly how it happened, and what it means for our immediate future in America and across the planet.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics. It’s weird.

2.‘The Dawn of Everything,’ by David Graeber and David Wengrow – Subtitled “A New History of Humanity,” this expansive exploration of how civilizations form presents the strong possibility that everything we think we know about our distant past is wrong.

4.‘The Lincoln Highway,’ by Amor Towles – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

5.‘The Lying Life of Adults,’ by Elena Ferrante – An adolescent girl, prompted by a mysterious remark from her father, heads off into the seedy quarters of Naples, Italy, to find a despised and previously unknown) relative she is purported to resemble.

6.‘The Dark Hours,’ by Michael Connelly – While on the case of the Midnight Men, a tag team of rapists whose most recent assaults took place on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, the L.A. Police Department’s stalwart detective Renée Ballard teams up with retired PD detective Harry Bosch to solve a murder linked to the death of a famous rapper 10 years earlier.