Petaluma Bestsellers: Readers turn to mysteries, whodunits, ‘bug hunts’

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 21- June 27, 2021

Based on the recent choices of Petaluma book buyers, young and old, it would appear that people are in the mood for a mystery. On this week’s Fiction and Nonfiction Bestsellers List, the No. 1 book is Delia Owens’ stalwart “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a regular occupant on the list since its debut in August of 2018. An unsolved murder figures prominently in the plot.

Mystery of the supernatural kind features in Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Mexican Gothic” (No. 2), a gorgeously plotted tale dripping with moody menace, set in a crumbling mansion in Mexico City, where ghosts may or may not be involved in some shadowy shenanigans.

Meanwhile Laura Dave’s new “The Last Thing He Told Me” (No. 3) makes an appearance this week, with a story of a teenager girl forced to team up with her not-so-evil (but not yet too close) stepmother, when her tech-industry father goes missing. The twisty tale is set in the Bay Area (the main characters even live on a houseboat in Sausalito), and is filled with amateur sleuthing through Silicon Valley, Marin County and beyond.

Other examples of the mystery-thriller genre on this week’s list include Stacy Abrams’ political thriller “While Justice Sleeps” (No. 6) and Fiona Davis’ generation-spanning mystery “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” (No. 10), while over on the Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, mysteries of a different kind are proving popular.

“Where’s Waldo,” the classic by Martin Handford, is No. 3 this week, featuring an addictive, search-and-find element that also appears in Andrew Knapp’s “Let’s Find Momo!” Such activities pop right off the page in Storey Publishing’s “Backpack Explorer: Bug Hunt: What Will You Find?” which encourages readers to search the world around them for interesting bugs and insects.

Speaking of hunting, Copperfield’s will be launching its annual month-long “Where’s Waldo?” scavenger hunt in downtown Petaluma on July 1. There will be no in-store wrap party at the end this year, but the fun will still unfold as kids are invited to find Waldo in the windows and on the inside walls of various businesses all over town.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

2. ‘Mexican Gothic,’ by Silvia Moreno-Garcia – Gorgeously paced and plotted, this book is a bit like the classic thriller “Rebecca,” but set in Mexico City in the 1950s, with a crumbling mansion, a family full of secrets, and elements of gasp-inducing horror.

3. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ by Laura Dave – Set in the San Francisco Bay Area, this mystery follows a teenager searching for her missing dad with the help of her not-so-close stepmother.

4. ‘A Deadly Education,’ by Naomi Novik – Yes, Novik’s 2020 fantasy novel features a less-than-safe boarding school for promising young magic users, but this one, called the Scholomance – filled with terrifying and deadly monsters and a heart-stopping graduation ritual, makes Hogwarts look like Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.

5. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller - The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

6. ‘While Justice Sleeps,’ by Stacey Abrams – A political thriller about a Supreme Court clerk running for her life after the Justice she works for falls into a mysterious coma.

7. ‘Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nick's Cove,’ by Dena Grunt – The legendary Nick’s Cove, Tomales Bay’s destination restaurant since the Great Depresssion, now gets the historical cookbook treatment, packed with pictures and recipes of dishes to die for.

8. ‘One Last Stop,’ by Casey McQuiston - The best-selling author of “Red, White and Royal Blue” returns with a brand new novel, a love-story (of sorts) about a bisexual dreamer who falls for a stylish, time-traveling commuter from the ‘70s who’s trapped on a New York subway train, but totally open to love.

9. ‘Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamourous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography