Petaluma Bestsellers: Romance-fueled fantasies popular in Petaluma this week

Dragons, ghosts and the Fonz dominate this week’s bestselling books lists.|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
November 14, 2023, 5:24PM
Weird Book of the Week

A Guest in the House’ by Emily Carroll (2023, First Second)

Abby, a lonely, introverted woman, has recently met and married her town’s new dentist, David, a widower with a young daughter. At first, Abby enjoys the sense of order and domesticity that comes with marriage and tries to be a good wife and mother, but as Abby begins to learn details about Sheila, her husband’s first wife, Abby becomes obsessed.

Were the circumstances of Sheila’s death what Abby had been led to believe? And is Sheila trying to communicate with Abby from beyond the grave?

‘A Guest in the House’ is a masterful graphic novel that is part traditional ghost story and part mystery, primarily rendered in gorgeous atmospheric black and white with grotesque and phantasmagoric splashes of color. This one will haunt you.

Petaluma loves fantasy (and, notably, “Romantacy”) this week, with “Iron Flame” (No. 1) “Fourth Wing” (No. 3), “Bookshops & Bonedust” (No. 5), “A Court of Thorns & Roses” (No. 7) all ranking well on the Adults Fiction and Nonfiction list, and “Murtagh” and “The Chalice of the Gods” (No. 2 and No. 3) appearing high on the Kids and Young Adults list.

Dragon riders in both spicy and milder flavors appear in “Iron Flame,” “Fourth Wing” and “Murtagh,” with only the latter being suitable for younger readers. Myths and fairy tales are retold in “The Chalice of the Gods” and “A Court of Thorns & Roses.” And a wounded orc warrior recuperates in a small town with an enticing bookstore in “Bookshops & Bonedust.”

Petaluma also loves the Fonz, with the multi-talented, “nicest man in Hollywood” Henry Winkler’s books appearing in both the Adult and Kids categories this week: “Being Henry,” a memoir chronicling Winkler’s path from dyslexic kid to “Happy Days” star to today, and the kids book “Detective Duck: The Case of the Strange Splash.”

In other news, Britney’s back! As are Rachel Maddow, Ann Patchett, Erin Masako Wilkins, Sarah J. Maas and Francis L. Rivetti, who all have made multiple appearances in the Petaluma Top 10.

New and notable Kids books include “Murtagh” and “Detective Duck: The Case of the Strange Splash,” both mentioned above, and the poignant “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?”

ADULT FICTION & NONFICTION

1. 'Iron Flame' by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than ‘Fourth Wing,’ as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed and betrayal becomes inevitable.

2. 'Being Henry' by Henry Winkler – A charming memoir from the award-winning actor, author, comedian, producer and director, celebrating (and ruminating on) fifty years of Hollywood success.

3. 'Fourth Wing: Special Edition' by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series reissued as a limited Holiday Special Edition, with a reworked cover, wintery endpapers (that replace the previous edition’s map), black sprayed edges and two bonus chapters from bad boy Xaden’s POV.

4. 'Prequel' by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, ‘Prequel’ examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

5. 'Bookshops & Bonedust' by Travis Baldree – Speaking of prequels, this follow-up to Baldree’s bestselling cozy fantasy ‘Legends & Lattes’ brings readers up to speed on orc warrior Viv’s origin story, when she is sidelined from a military campaign and must recover from an injury in a sleepy seaside town, complete with a charming bookshop, tempting bakery, and lots of skeletons.

6. 'Tom Lake' by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

7. 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

8. 'Asian American Herbalism: Traditional and Modern Healing Practice' by Erin Masako Wilkins – A beautifully illustrated and photographed collection of herbal recipes and remedies from the founder of Herb Folk. Get your wellness on.

9. 'Woman in Me' by Britney Spears – Britney spills the tea in this memoir chronicling her rise to pop stardom, fall from grace as tabloid headline and late-night punchline, and resurrection as the Princess of Pop. Chatty and conversational, bitter but hopeful, laden with bombshell revelations and just short enough to read in a single setting.

10. 'The House on Liberty Street: Home of Second Chances' by Francis L. Rivetti – From local author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer' by Jeff Kinney – This 18th book in this popular series finds Greg Heffley, still in middle school, working to save his crumbling school from being closed down by his town.

2. 'Murtagh' by Christopher Paolini – Paolini returns to the World of Eragon in this epic fantasy set one year after the events of the Inheritance Cycle.

3. 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods' by Rick Riordan – The protagonists of ‘The Lighting Thief’ return in this Greek mythology-inspired adventure filled with quests and challenges, and face perhaps their greatest trial to date: Sending Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

4. ‘The Wild Robot Protects,’ by Peter Brown – The Wild Robot and Roz must save their home when a poison tide threatens the island, so they set out on an aquatic adventure across frigid and toxic seas.

5. 'Detective Duck: The Case of the Strange Splash' by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver – A crime-solving duck investigates human-caused mysteries. Illustrated by Dan Santat.

6. 'How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?' by Mac Barnett and John Klassen – A playful book that asks an important and provocative question.

7. 'Above the Trenches' by Nathan Hale – Hale’s Hazardous Tales continues in this twelfth volume, a historical graphic novel about the flying aces of World War I.

8. 'Look on the Bright Side' by Lily Williams and Karen Schneemann – This follow-up to the Eisner-nominated ‘Go With the Flow’ reunites Brit, Abby, Christine, and Sasha for a new school year and a whole lot of feelings.

9. 'White House Clubhouse' by Sean O’Brien – A middle-grade adventure novel with presidential ambitions from a former White House speechwriter. First Daughters Marissa and Clara travel time and team up with President Theodore Roosevelt’s four children to get back home.

10. 'Last Kids on Earth and the Monster Dimension' by Max Brallier and Douglas Holgate – The ninth book in the Last Kids on Earth graphic novel series. The last kids, having escaped the forbidden fortress, seek answers in the monster dimension.

Data compiled by the staff of Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘Fourth Wing: Special Edition’ and ‘Iron Flame’ by Rebecca Yarros – What can I say, Petaluma loves its spicy dragons! These are the first two of a five-book series, so this is a good time to start reading and collecting.

2. ‘The Inn at the Amethyst Lantern’ by J. Dianne Dotson – Lunarpunk Cli-Fi novel mixing magic, technology, and luminescent beauty in a nighttime world.

3. ‘Descendant Machine’ by Gareth L. Powell – Book two of Powell’s Continuance series. Fast-paced, character driven space opera.

4. ‘Manor of Frights’ edited by Emerian Rich – An anthology of stories all set within the rooms and hallways of a Victorian house. Multiple Bay Area authors have tales in this book, including local writer BF Vega.

5. ‘Hunt on Dark Waters’ by Katee Robert – If spicy dragon Romantacy sounds appealing, but you’re more into pirates than dragons, Katee Robert’s got just the book for you.

Data compiled by the staff of the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic

