Petaluma Bestsellers: Romance-fueled fantasies popular in Petaluma this week

‘A Guest in the House’ is a masterful graphic novel that is part traditional ghost story and part mystery, primarily rendered in gorgeous atmospheric black and white with grotesque and phantasmagoric splashes of color. This one will haunt you.

Were the circumstances of Sheila’s death what Abby had been led to believe? And is Sheila trying to communicate with Abby from beyond the grave?

Abby, a lonely, introverted woman, has recently met and married her town’s new dentist, David, a widower with a young daughter. At first, Abby enjoys the sense of order and domesticity that comes with marriage and tries to be a good wife and mother, but as Abby begins to learn details about Sheila, her husband’s first wife, Abby becomes obsessed.

‘ A Guest in the House ’ by Emily Carroll (2023, First Second)

Petaluma loves fantasy (and, notably, “Romantacy”) this week, with “Iron Flame” (No. 1) “Fourth Wing” (No. 3), “Bookshops & Bonedust” (No. 5), “A Court of Thorns & Roses” (No. 7) all ranking well on the Adults Fiction and Nonfiction list, and “Murtagh” and “The Chalice of the Gods” (No. 2 and No. 3) appearing high on the Kids and Young Adults list.

Dragon riders in both spicy and milder flavors appear in “Iron Flame,” “Fourth Wing” and “Murtagh,” with only the latter being suitable for younger readers. Myths and fairy tales are retold in “The Chalice of the Gods” and “A Court of Thorns & Roses.” And a wounded orc warrior recuperates in a small town with an enticing bookstore in “Bookshops & Bonedust.”

Petaluma also loves the Fonz, with the multi-talented, “nicest man in Hollywood” Henry Winkler’s books appearing in both the Adult and Kids categories this week: “Being Henry,” a memoir chronicling Winkler’s path from dyslexic kid to “Happy Days” star to today, and the kids book “Detective Duck: The Case of the Strange Splash.”

In other news, Britney’s back! As are Rachel Maddow, Ann Patchett, Erin Masako Wilkins, Sarah J. Maas and Francis L. Rivetti, who all have made multiple appearances in the Petaluma Top 10.

New and notable Kids books include “Murtagh” and “Detective Duck: The Case of the Strange Splash,” both mentioned above, and the poignant “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?”

ADULT FICTION & NONFICTION

1. 'Iron Flame' by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than ‘Fourth Wing,’ as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed and betrayal becomes inevitable.

2. 'Being Henry' by Henry Winkler – A charming memoir from the award-winning actor, author, comedian, producer and director, celebrating (and ruminating on) fifty years of Hollywood success.

3. 'Fourth Wing: Special Edition' by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series reissued as a limited Holiday Special Edition, with a reworked cover, wintery endpapers (that replace the previous edition’s map), black sprayed edges and two bonus chapters from bad boy Xaden’s POV.

4. 'Prequel' by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, ‘Prequel’ examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

5. 'Bookshops & Bonedust' by Travis Baldree – Speaking of prequels, this follow-up to Baldree’s bestselling cozy fantasy ‘Legends & Lattes’ brings readers up to speed on orc warrior Viv’s origin story, when she is sidelined from a military campaign and must recover from an injury in a sleepy seaside town, complete with a charming bookshop, tempting bakery, and lots of skeletons.

6. 'Tom Lake' by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

7. 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

8. 'Asian American Herbalism: Traditional and Modern Healing Practice' by Erin Masako Wilkins – A beautifully illustrated and photographed collection of herbal recipes and remedies from the founder of Herb Folk. Get your wellness on.

9. 'Woman in Me' by Britney Spears – Britney spills the tea in this memoir chronicling her rise to pop stardom, fall from grace as tabloid headline and late-night punchline, and resurrection as the Princess of Pop. Chatty and conversational, bitter but hopeful, laden with bombshell revelations and just short enough to read in a single setting.

10. 'The House on Liberty Street: Home of Second Chances' by Francis L. Rivetti – From local author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer' by Jeff Kinney – This 18th book in this popular series finds Greg Heffley, still in middle school, working to save his crumbling school from being closed down by his town.