Petaluma Bestsellers: Self improvement book a favorite this week

Why Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ is the Weird Book of the Week|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
December 15, 2023, 5:00AM

Weird Book of the Week

A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens (Chapman & Hall, 1843)

During the Victorian era, ghost stories took hold as an oral tradition centered around the winter solstice and the approach of Christmas. Precise origins of the tradition are unknown, but long, dark nights spent huddled by firelight were certainly conducive for the spinning of spooky tales. Today, Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas,” is perhaps the best known of English Christmas ghost stories. Opening on a bleak Christmas Eve, “A Christmas Carol” introduces Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly moneylender who finds himself terrorized by a series of ghosts, each more menacing than the last, until, when confronted with the spectral image of his own untended grave, Scrooge experiences catharsis and becomes a changed man, embracing generosity and embodying the Christmas spirit. Themes of fate, redemption, and social justice abound in “A Christmas Carol,” as do memorable characters, particularly the ghosts: chain-carrying harbinger Jacob Marley, the flickering Ghost of Christmas Past, the jovial Ghost of Christmas Present (concealing Want and Ignorance beneath his robe), and the shrouded Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

The winter holiday season is upon us. Colorful lights hang throughout Petaluma. Trees have been decorated. Candles have been lit. The days grow short, and the nights grow long. A jolly fellow in red has been spotted around town (and, in some areas, Krampus has been seen as well). People are going out of their way to wish others a happy this and a merry that. It’s beginning to look a lot like … well, you know.

In Iceland, a country filled with writers, they celebrate Jólabókaflóðið, the Yule book flood. Stores are packed with all sorts of new books, and it is traditional to exchange books as presents on Christmas Eve, then spend the evening quietly reading while enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

Perhaps some of this week’s titles would make perfect gifts for someone special on your list.

Or for you (we don’t judge).

Topping the Adult list at No. 1 this week is James Clear’s 2018 best seller “Atomic Habits,”which may be a sign that Petalumans en masse are seeking to forge positive habits and break negative ones in the new year.

Or, more likely, someone’s giving out copies as Christmas presents.

New on the Copperfield’s adult list this week are “Oath and Honor” (No. 2) by Liz Cheney, which recounts and grapples with the January 6, 2001 insurrection, and “The Covenant of Water” (No. 9), a multigenerational family epic from Abraham Verghese, author of the 2009 bestseller “Cutting for Stone.”

New to this week’s Copperfield’s kids list are Dav Pilkey’s “Cat Kid Comics Club: Influencers” (No. 2), which finds the members of the Cat Kid Comics Club grappling with imposter syndrome when one of their comics is scheduled for publication. Pari Thompson’s new “Greenwild: The World Behind the Door,” a portal fantasy with nature-based magic and world-saving stakes, is No. 5, and Christie Matheson’s “Select,” in which soccer-playing girls take on a bullying new coach, is No. 10.

Hot books at the Word Horde Emporium this week include a Dr. Seuss-inspired parody, “H. P. Lovecraft’s ‘The Call of Cthulhu for Beginning Readers,’” the tarot-inspired cozy mystery “Dead Spread” from local author Bethany Browning, a collection of seasonal ghost stories called “Christmas Gothic Short Stories: Gothic Fantasy,” and a board book not recommended for human children, “The Very Hungry Zombie: A Parody.”

Fiction and Non-Fiction

Adult

1. ‘Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones’ by James Clear – An anecdotal collection of inspirational stories and strategies for breaking bad habits, making time for new ones, finding motivation, and getting one’s life on track.

2. ‘Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning’ by Liz Cheney – Former House Republican Conference chair Cheney offers this account of the January 6, 2001 insurrection, its origins, and its aftermath.

3. ‘Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America,’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

4. “Asian American Herbalism: Traditional and Modern Healing Practices for Everyday Wellness,” by Erin Masako Wilkins – A beautifully illustrated and photographed collection of herbal recipes and remedies from the founder of Herb Folk. Get your wellness on.

5. ‘Iron Flame’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons. I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than “Fourth Wing,” as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

7. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

8. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, “Prequel” examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

9. ‘The Covenant of Water’ by Abraham Verghese – From the bestselling author of ‘Cutting for Stone’ comes this Oprah Book Club pick about a family cursed to lose a member to drowning once in every generation. Set in Kerala, India between 1900 and 1977, ‘Covenant of Water’ is both epic and personal, a family saga set against the legacy of British colonialism. Critics have compared this novel to works by Chekov, Dickens and Rushdie.

10. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

Kids

1. ‘Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

2. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers’ by Dav Pilkey – When the Cat Kid Comic Club members learn that one of their comics is going to be published, imposter syndrome kicks in. How will they conquer doubt and fear? Through hilarious mini-comics, of course. From the creator of Captain Underpants and Dog Man.

3. ‘The Wild Robot Protects’ by Peter Brown – The Wild Robot and Roz must save their home when a poison tide threatens the island, so they set out on an aquatic adventure across frigid and toxic seas.

4. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer’ by Jeff Kinney – This 18th book in this popular series finds Greg Heffley, still in middle school, working to save his crumbling school from being closed down by his town.

5. ‘Greenwild: The World Behind the Door’ by Pari Thomson – Seeking her missing mother, eleven-year-old Daisy Thistledown steps through a mysterious doorway into a world of nature-based magic and botanical miracles, the Greenwild. Understanding this strange world may hold the key to finding Daisy’s mother, but Daisy must also join with others to save the Greenwild.

6. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods’ by Rick Riordan – The protagonists of ‘The Lighting Thief’ return in this Greek mythology-inspired adventure filled with quests and challenges, and face perhaps their greatest trial to date: Sending Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

7. ‘Maybe: A Story About the Endless Potential in All of Us’ by Kobi Yamada and Gabriella Barouch – A picture book celebrating the possibilities we all hold within, ‘Maybe’ follows the magical adventures of a young girl who changes her world through the power of dreaming, discovering and following her heart.

8. ‘Murtagh: The World of Eragon’ by Christopher Paolini – Paolini returns to the World of Eragon in this epic fantasy set one year after the events of the Inheritance Cycle.

9. ‘The Night Before Christmas’ by Clement C. Moore – Since 1949, this Little Golden Book adaptation of Clement C. Moore’s most famous poem has been a part of family Christmas traditions worldwide.

10. ‘Select’ by Christie Matheson – A girl and her soccer team take a stand against their bullying new coach in this middle-grade novel about girl power and the true spirit of sports.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘H.P. Lovecraft’s the Call of Cthulhu for Beginning Readers’ by R. J. Ivankovic – H. P. Lovecraft’s iconic 1928 weird tale is adapted to a children’s book in this fantastic parody/pastiche in the style of Dr. Seuss. Adorably stylish art mixed with clever rhyming couplets makes this a fun, kid-friendly introduction to cosmic horror.

2. ‘Dead Spread’ (House of Cards Mysteries #1) by Bethany Browning – From Sonoma County author Browning (‘Sasquatch, Baby!’, ‘Shimmerfish’) comes this cozy mystery loaded with twists, turns and tarot readings.

3. ‘Christmas Gothic Short Stories: Gothic Fantasy’ – This anthology of spooky Yuletide tales mixes classic tales from Algernon Blackwood, James Joyce, E. F. Benson, Elizabeth Gaskell and others with works from more contemporary authors including Ramsey Campbell, John Linwood Grant and Cassondra Windwalker.

4. ‘Mexican Gothic’ by Silvia Moreno-Garcia – A sophisticated atmospheric chiller reminiscent of Daphne du Maurier, Edgar Allan Poe, and Guillermo del Toro. Set in the 1950s in the countryside near Mexico City, Mexican Gothic is at turns a book about colonialism, twisted families, dreams, decay, weird science, possession, and mushrooms.

5. ‘The Very Hungry Zombie: A Parody’ by Michael Teitelbaum and Jon Apple – ‘Dawn of the Dead’ meets ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ in this colorful board book parody of the Eric Carle classic (complete with die-cut holes). While this one bears the warning “not for human children,” spooky kids (of all ages) will find plenty of laugh-out-loud humor in the Very Hungry Zombie’s culinary adventure.

During the Victorian era, ghost stories took hold as an oral tradition centered around the winter solstice and the approach of Christmas. Precise origins of the tradition are unknown, but long, dark nights spent huddled by firelight were certainly conducive for the spinning of spooky tales. Today, Charles Dickens' novella, "A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas," is perhaps the best known of English Christmas ghost stories. Opening on a bleak Christmas Eve, "A Christmas Carol" introduces Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly moneylender who finds himself terrorized by a series of ghosts, each more menacing than the last, until, when confronted with the spectral image of his own untended grave, Scrooge experiences catharsis and becomes a changed man, embracing generosity and embodying the Christmas spirit. Themes of fate, redemption, and social justice abound in "A Christmas Carol," as do memorable characters, particularly the ghosts: chain-carrying harbinger Jacob Marley, the flickering Ghost of Christmas Past, the jovial Ghost of Christmas Present (concealing Want and Ignorance beneath his robe), and the shrouded Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

