Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘The Hill We Climb’ flies to the top

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 1-April 7, 2021

It’s not an easy thing, upstaging the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and Bruce Springsteen. But when poet Amanda Gorman took the stage during the inauguration of President Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20, that’s exactly what she did. “When day comes, we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” Gorman launched her recitation. And beginning with those words, she effectively eclipsed viewers’ memory of the superstar performers who took that same stage before and after her, instantly drawing a nation’s rapt attention. First, for the poised and passionate fire of her delivery, and then – as Gorman’s words rolled out across the Capitol grounds that had only recently been the site of a violence – for the aching, blossoming power of the poem itself. Titled “The Hill We Climb,” the 23-year-old Harvard grad’s original work came closer to instilling a sense of stability and direction than any of those musicians’ carefully selected lyrics, and even – one could argue – the warm, comforting inaugural speech of the new President himself.

By mid-day, Gorman was a star.

And though many in the media were jubilant in their reporting of the poet as the youngest in history to write and deliver a poem at a presidential inaugural, many others were quick to add that the power of Gorman’s words lay not just in a young person having reached so far, dug so deep and achieved so much. Her youth was more than just a qualifying footnote to an impressive performance. Gorman’s age, in fact, is beside the point. The point is, “The Hill We Climb” is a magnificent poem, and along with all those people sharing videos of Gorman’s performance across social media, many were asking the question, “How can I get a copy of that poem?”

It was soon announced that a collection of Gorman’s poetry, including “The Hill We Climb,” would be released in September of 2021, and that, due to popular demand, a special “gift edition” of the poem would hit bookstores sometime in the spring. Well, it must be Spring, because Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” was just released, and it is Petaluma’s No. 1 bestselling book on the Fiction and Nonfiction list this week.

Other new releases among Petaluma’s current bestsellers include Joel Selvin’s “Hollywood Eden: Electric Guitars, Fast Cars, and the Myth of the California Paradise” (No. 3), telling the story of California’s burgeoning surf-and-rock scene of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and – over on the Kids and Young Adults list – Jasmine A. Stirling’s “A Most Clever Girl: How Jane Austen Discovered Her Voice,” with illustrations by Vesper Stamper

Here are the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,’ by Amanda Gorman – With a forward by Oprah Winfrey, this “gift edition” presents the electrifying poem Gorman read during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

2. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro – In the future, a sun-worshipping AF (Artificial Friend) dedicates herself selflessly – perhaps a too selflessly – to the flesh-and-blood folks she was created to serve.

3. ‘Hollywood Eden,’ by Joel Selvin – The bestselling rock historian turns his encyclopedic knowledge to the era of early California surf culture, with real-life characters including Jan Berry of Jan & Dean, The Beach Boys and Kathy Kohner, better known by her nickname Gidget.

4. ‘Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,’ by Walter Isaacson – A stunning true story with massive implications, this is the story of woman who invented gene-splicing, how she did it, and what happens next.

5. ‘The House in the Cerulean Sea,’ by T.J. Klune – A light, entertaining contemporary fantasy about an orphanage full of magical children and the rule-loving bureaucrat sent to observe them.

6. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers – The Pulitzer-winner about generations of humans the trees they live in mysterious connection to.

7. ‘The Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline MIller – The 2012 debut novel from the author of “Circe,” this mythological deep-dive explores the iconic love affair between Greek warriors Achilles and Patroclus.

8. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates – A fantasy novel about a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, who discover a power to transport people instantly along and across bodies of water.