Petaluma Bestsellers: Why are books about food suddenly so popular in Petaluma?

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 21-March 27, 2021.

It’s not unusual for a cookbook or two to rise up, cut in or otherwise whisk their way onto the local bestsellers list from time to time. Sometimes its a book that is merely focused on food but without all the recipes. It happens. But it’s been a while since Petaluma book buyers put three titles fitting that description on the Top 10, as they have this week.

Once we scroll down past a few popular recent high-performers such as Stephan Pastis’ “Pearls Awaits the Tide” comic strip collection (No. 1), Madeline Miller’s immortal “Circe” (No. 2) and Samantha Shannon’s epic fruit-titled fantasy “The Priory of the Orange Tree” (No. 4), we find “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love” waiting in the No. 5 spot. Whipped up with an appetizing focus on usability by the popular Israeli super-chef Yotam Ottolenghi (with contributions from Noor Murad), the new book is the first in a series of “OTK” cookbooks designed for everyday use. Some of Ottolenghi’s previous releases have been as mouth-wateringly enjoyable (oodles of pictures) as they are challenging to anyone lacking a team of assistants to scour local markets for long, long lists of exotic ingredients. This one offers delectable dishes that you might actually be able to prepare on your own.

Appearing in the No. 8 spot is “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” by J. Kenji López-Alt, the author of “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.” With this new one, the chef’s nuts-and-bolts approach to food is well employed in what amounts to a deep dive into the art, science and practical skills of making the most of your wok.

In the No. 9 spot is Diane Power Zimmerman’s “Nut Tree: From a California Ranch to a Design, Food and Hospitality Icon,” a memoir and a photographic history of the once-mandatory rest stop attraction in Vacaville. The picture-packed book has proven to be a very popular local hit, even appearing in the No. 1 spot a couple of weeks ago.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Pearls Awaits the Tide,’ by Stephan Pastis – A treasury of 18-months worth of “Pearls Before Swine” comic strips originally published in 2018 and 2019.

2. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what. It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

3. ‘It Ends With Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

4. ‘The Priory of the Orange Tree,’ by Samantha Shannon – Released in 2019, this epic 800-page fantasy puts a feminist spin on several tropes of the genre, from magical kingdoms, an evil and ancient adversary, and dragons.

5. ‘Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love,’ by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi – The full title of this new “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer: A Cookbook.” Yes, that’s a mouthful, but that’s kind of the point of a cookbook.

6. ‘A Sunlit Weapon,’ by Jacqueline Winspear – The acclaimed mystery writer presents a new Maisie Dobbs story, this one blending a WWII pilot’s disappearance and an examination of racism in the military.

7. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro – In the future, a sun-worshipping AF (Artificial Friend) dedicates herself selflessly – perhaps a too selflessly – to the flesh-and-blood folks she was created to serve.

8. ‘The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,’ by J. Kenji López-Alt – The author of “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science” stirs up a new sensation with a book about making the most of your wok.

9. ‘Nut Tree: From a California Ranch to a Design, Food, and Hospitality Icon,’ by Diane Power Zimmerman – Part memoir, part photographic history, this new book is a nostalgic return to a Northern California landmark many remember fondly.

10. ‘Lovesickness,’ by Junji Ito – A collection of 10 short stories by the acclaimed Japanese horror manga artist.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Hilo: Gina and the Big Secret,’ by Judd Winick – The hugely popular series about a kid from the cosmos and his human companions continues.

2. ‘Drama: A Graphic Novel,’ by Raina Teglemeier – This Stonewall Honor Award-winning, 2012 graphic novel from an acclaimed cartoonist was challenged and banned in school libraries because it includes LGBT characters and was considered “confusing.” It’s not confusing at all, actually, and it’s still popular.

3. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus – Five students are sentenced to detention. One of them dies. Who did it?

4. ‘Amelia Bedelia: Books Are a Ball Collection,’ by April Parrish – The only thing more fun than an Amelia Bedelia picture book is a whole collection of them in one boxed set.

5. ‘Construction Site: Spring Delight,’ by Sherri Duskey Rinker – A lift-the-flap book about trucks with an Easter theme because … sure, why not?

6. ‘Brain Quest Grade 1,’ by Chris Feder – A quick quiz game book full of fun questions and sometimes surprising answers.

7. ‘InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder,’ by John Patrick Green – The Gators are back for more amphibious crime-solving.

8. ‘Encanto: Family is Everything,’ by Disney and Random House – The hit movie’s main message is distilled into a short, easy-to-digest kids book.

9. ‘Heartstopper: Volume 3,’ by Alice Oseman – Two teens in love struggle to come out to their friends during a school trip to Paris.

10. ‘Narwhal and Jelly: Peanut Butter and Jelly,’ by Ben Clanton – Another in the delightful series of books about a friendly narwhal and a blue jellyfish.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.