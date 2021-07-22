Petaluma bike shop Smith & Bergen has Brooklyn roots

When he immigrated to the United States from Guyana, Ron Murdock-Perriera initially settled in New York City, where he learned to work with his hands.

Murdock-Perriera says working at bike shops, paid in cash, helped him learn the trade. It also provided opportunity in the form of an ownership stake based solely on sweat equity at a bike shop with a location that may sound familiar to Petalumans.

It was located about three stops from the Brooklyn Bridge, at the corner of Smith and Bergen.

In March, Murdock-Perriera opened Smith & Bergen, 7 Petaluma Blvd. N., one of two new Petaluma bike shops to open within the past year. The other is Big Bowl Bike Shop, 58 East Washington.

Murdock-Perriera’s Brooklyn storefront in its affluent Brooklyn neighborhood was enormously successful. Also successful? Ron. When a young woman came into the shop with two flat tires, he had no idea that within six months she would become his wife, and also his reason for relocating to the Bay Area, and eventually, Petaluma.

Murdock-Perriera holds a degree in engineering and a teaching credential (he taught preschool for six years), but working on bikes brought him satisfaction, and community, and he’s excited to bring that experience to bear at Smith & Bergen.

But he didn’t jump into business right away.

Hit by the crosswinds of the pandemic and the social justice movement in which, he says, “I became more or less a voice for people of color in cycling,” Murdock-Perriera decided to stay home with the couple’s young son and take time to reflect on his choices.

“My love and passion for cycling came back to me,” he said.

He decided to open a space that would be accessible and affordable to the masses. Working with brands familiar to him — that he knew had a diversity policy and were inclusive as companies, whose products were affordable but still good quality — he decided to make a stab at “taking away the notion that cycling is this exclusive club.”

He starts each conversation with new customers by asking what they want to get out of cycling, and tailors his recommendations to those personal goals.

“I get to build all the bikes I put on the floor, so I inspect every single bike, and as a mechanic with an engineering background, I enjoy putting bikes together, making sure they’re working properly. And I love the upcycling aspect of bikes.”

Murdock-Perriera’s dream from here on out is to help Petaluma become a place where more kids feel accepted and encouraged to ride their bikes, whether for commuting or for freestyle riding (BMX, fixed-gear), without being pegged as reckless.

“We’re not creating a space for them to ride, so they have to ride in spaces that are deemed unsafe, but that’s the space that they have,” he said. “If they felt accepted in the community, they wouldn’t have this stigma on them. The wheelies these kids do down the street--if people knew how hard that skill is to learn, they’d be really impressed.”