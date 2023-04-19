Petaluma Bounty gets ready for 13th Annual Spring Plant Sale

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, Petaluma Bounty will be hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale.

Saturday’s sale, from 2-4 p.m., is only for customers who are immunocompromised, mobility challenged or paying with CalFresh/EBT.

Sunday’s sale, for all others, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All customers are asked to sign up for a 30-minute shopping time-slot through Calendly.com. Customers who have trouble with the sign-up link can email education@petalumabounty.org or call/text 707-364-4866.

Plant starts will be priced at $3 and up, and include various tomatoes, peppers and strawberries.

There will be local master gardeners on site to offer free advice.

Bounty’s farm is at 55 Shasta Ave., near Lucky’s, off of Petaluma Boulevard.