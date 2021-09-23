Petaluma Profile: Local Boy Scout takes leadership role in emergency preparedness fair

Most people can tell when the seasons change due to a shift in the weather or the temperature. For 14-year-old Camden Bushey, the seasons are differentiated by the change in the sport he is playing.

He started playing soccer, basketball and baseball when he was 5, the same year he began learning Jiu Jitsu. He started wrestling and running cross country when he was 10, and more recently, when he started high school earlier this year, he began playing football.

“I love playing sports. Naturally, PE is my favorite class at school,” he said on a recent Monday night after a 3.5-hour football practice. “Luckily there isn’t much overlap between the sport seasons. It’s football during the fall, basketball, soccer and wrestling during the winter and baseball during the spring. My current favorite sport is football, but that’s probably only because it’s football season right now.”

Bushey’s current schedule consists of school from 7:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., some time spent on homework and then football practice from 4:30 p.m. until about 8 p.m.

Somewhere amid all these sports, Bushey makes time for Boy Scouts.

Having joined the Cub Scouts when he was 8, it was only natural for him to join the Scouts when the time came three years ago.

“I’ve always enjoyed camping,” he said. “My dad was a scout when he was younger, so while growing up he made sure to take us camping, even if it was only in our backyard. I love being outdoors and doing physical activities. It makes me feel more alive.”

Bushey, a Wyoming-born Petaluman, takes prides in his post as the assistant senior patroller of Petaluma’s Troop 9. Some of his responsibilities include overseeing and organizing the various activities and fundraisers, along with stepping in to lead when the senior patroller is absent.

Having recently completed six months in a leadership position, Bushey was promoted to the star rank, which is the fifth highest of the seven ranks. He hopes to become an eagle scout by the time he is 16, however he acknowledges that the requirements for this are challenging.

Like most other in-person activities over the last year-and-a-half, the boy scouts too have had to shift most of their in-person activities online. Virtual campouts in backyards, zoom meetings and online games were some of the ways they transitioned.

“I think this was the most challenging part of being a scout, and probably one of the only times when I doubted my decision to continue,” explained Bushey. “Doing things online is tough, it’s just not the same. Because of the pandemic, I wasn’t playing any sports and had to attend school at my laptop all day too. Adding weekly two-hour long zoom meetings to this wasn’t ideal. Especially since I love being outdoors.”

Bushey acknowledged that he joined the boy scouts knowing only two other people, and now is close to all 20 of the scouts in his troop.

“We spend so much time together, it’s almost like we are brothers,” he said. “We cook together, we hike together, we fish together, we are roughing it out together. But it’s fun because we are doing this together, and not alone.”

Bushey said the troop spent a recent Saturday morning cleaning up the Petaluma riverbank.

“We picked up around 40 pounds of trash in 3 hours,” he noted. “If the community stopped polluting and instead came together and cleaned up, Petaluma would be a much better place.”

Next on his list of ways to help the community is Troop 9’s annual Petaluma Community Emergency Preparedness Fair in Walnut Park on Sept/ 26. Launched by Troop 9 eight years ago to mark National Emergency Preparedness Month, the fair aims to educate families about key survival techniques necessary to weather a local disaster. Some of the activities include CPR and First Aid demonstrations, a silent auction and a tri-tip barbecue fundraiser.

“We want to help the community help themselves,” said Bushey. “The scouts have taught me how to be a better person, a better friend, more vigilant and prepared for any emergencies. Through this fair, we hope to help the community learn some essential skills, while also fundraising.”

The fair will also be featuring safety demonstrations by the Petaluma Fire Department, the Boy Scouts and the Coast Guard, among others. There will be booths hosted by FEMA, DHS, Red Cross, Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office, CHP, American Legion and BSA units.

This is Camden’s third year working with the fair and he hopes that people come out and see for themselves what scouts do in the community.

“Scouts are more than just boys who go camping and go door to door for donations,” he said. “The scouts are here to help. We are here for the community. We want to be able to help the community in any way we can and extend our motto of ‘being prepared’ to the community as well.”

Looking to the future, Camden hopes to go to college as a student athlete and study kinesiology to eventually become a chiropractor or physical therapist. Whereas he hopes to be playing for whichever college he gets admitted to, whether its Stanford, Michigan or the University of Oklahoma like his dad, he wants to make sure to have a backup plan for when he can’t keep up with sports.

Eventually, he wants to come back home to Petaluma and become a scout master, mentoring future cubs and scouts to make positive changes in their community.