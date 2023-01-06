Petaluma businessman/activist takes the spotlight

Three of Michael “Bug” Deakin’s central convictions are 1. that the earth is in jeopardy from humanity, 2. only at the community level can meaningful action occur, and 3. the hope for our future lies in the children.

Accordingly, the veteran community activist plans to launch two new monthly web-streaming programs in 2023, one aimed at adults and one for kids. “Community Matters” will feature panel discussions with other local activists, while “Solutionairies” will engage children in ecological problem-solving.

Meanwhile, the fate of his longtime business, Heritage Salvage, remains uncertain. A part of Petaluma since 2006, the operation includes three acres of reclaimed building materials and a custom woodwork shop. The lease on the property expires in the summer and will not be renewed. Deakin is currently seeking a new location.

Meanwhile, his plans for the next year have a significantly wider, even global, scope.

A recent song written by Deakin, “We Are the Asteroid,” captures his views on the current status of our planet.

“We are the asteroid/all the other species wanna avoid!” The song asks, “Will we see the last Bee Hive?” and warns that “The very next step, I do believe — we turn the corner or we just leave.” Asked whether he views humans as an invasive species, Deakins does not hesitate.

“We pretty much are,” he said.

Recalling conversations he used to have with Chief Dan George, a chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation best known for his appearance in the film “Little Big Man,” Deakin added, “We need a ‘Declaration of Inter-dependence.’” The two men lived near each other in British Columbia when Deakin was young, and they often talked at George’s house. Deakin credits him with raising his awareness of the unity and or inter-dependence of all life.

“He was so iconic, an amazing man,” Deakin said. “He would often remind me that we didn’t inherit this land – we are stewards of it.”

For Deakin, that stewardship, first of all, needs to take place locally.

“We need to take everything back to the community level,” he said. “Petaluma is such a fabulous example of what a community can be.”

And that’s where the new video projects come in.

Deakin and his collaborator, musician Sebastian St. James – who serves as videographer for both shows – have already shot the first segment of “Community Matters.” It features interviews with Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center, and Raine Howe, executive director of the Polly Klaas Foundation.

Deakin has close ties to both organizations. In 2020, Hempel called him for help when Meals on Wheels, a vital program of the organization, was running out of money as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. After suggesting the creation of raised beds for growing vegetables, Deakin donated the building materials.

Deakin also helped with the restoration of the Polly Klaas Community Theater. Heritage Salvage donated all the building materials for remodel.

“My accountant and others keep telling me to stop donating so much time and materials, but that’s not my way,” he said.

The 20-minute pilot for “Community Matters” was shot at the theater, now fully refurbished and opened last month.

“‘The Solutionaries’ will be an audience participation show where I bring up a problem and the kids help me find solutions,” Deakin said. Like “Community Matters,” ‘Solutionairies’ will be presented at the theater and videotaped for posting on Youtube and perhaps other venues.

“I made up the word ‘solutionaries,’” Deakin said.

In the show, he and St. James will present kids aged seven and eight with a problem and ask them to come up with solutions. As an example, he recalls a conversation he had recently with a group of children about what he calls the “great garbage patches in the five oceans.” First, he asked them to guess the main component of the patches. They guessed plastic bottles, plastic bags, and masks, but the surprising answer was cigarette filters — six trillion a year, according to Deakin.

As for a solution, one boy said, “Quit smoking.”

For the children’s show, he has created two characters for himself to play: Commodore Bugster and Orcamon. The former character, an old salt familiar with the ways of the sea, will introduce the children to the latter, the personification of an orca whale.

Though a specific launch date has yet to be set, Deakin says people should be able to start watching full episodes later this year. Until then, on his ReclamationRoad.com website (formed in 2020 as a get-out-the-vote site), a sneak peek of Community Matters, with a few glimpses of what the “Solutionares” show will look like, should be up by Friday, Jan. 6.

A Canadian citizen raised in British Columbia, Deakin has a particular passion for ocean issues. Last summer he returned to his home ground to interview Dr. Paul Spong, who has been researching orcas in British Columbia since 1967. In 1970, Spong established the OrcaLab on Hanson Island. He is credited with increasing public awareness of whaling through his involvement with Greenpeace.

Deakin is especially interested in the fate of Corky, an orca whale captured in 1969 and taken to Marineland of the Pacific, then to SeaWorld San Diego. He plans to present the story of Corky as a teaching tool for “Solutionaries.”

Deakin knowledge of carpentry and the value of recycled boards came from his father, who habitually brought home discarded wood from building sites he worked on. With this material, the father kept adding to the house as the family grew to 10 children. When he was 13, Deakin asked his father for materials to build a cabin. He and two pals built it and named it “Wilma’s Cabin,” after an older girl that they all had crushes on.

“She never saw the cabin,” he said, although years later when he told her about it, she said she wished she had.

Deakin eventually discovered Petaluma, where he has lived for two decades, while on a road trip across the state. He called his mother to tell her he had found home, “where evergreens and palm trees grow in the same place.”

He spent some time in Los Angeles building movie sets before finally settling here.

In spite of his concerns about the future, Deakin says he does does not despair over the fate of the earth. He recalls that when he built a table for the daughter of Sylvia Earle, a well-known oceanographer, the woman expressed her grief for the state of the oceans.

He told her, “It’s the most exciting time to be on the planet — there are so many things to fix.”