Petaluma businessman has run tractor dealerships, publishing houses and card companies

Harlan Osborne

At a time when most 8-year-olds were focusing on learning to read and solving basic arithmetic problems, Don Ross was reading stock reports, poring over financial indexes and investing his own money into a growing portfolio.

With oversight from his parents and assistance from their stockbroker, Ross selected his own stocks. He was encouraged to continue when his initial $100 investment in John Deere Tractor, Gillette and Continental Airlines proved successful.

“I mowed lawns and sold greeting cards door-to-door,” said Ross. “I made 50 cents a box, which I’d accumulate to buy stocks. Instead of presents my parents would buy me shares. I once had the choice between a new bike and shares in Shell Oil. I took the shares. I figured I could buy my own bike.”

If his story reminds you of the precocious, Wall Street Journal-reading and economically savvy character Alex P. Keaton on the TV sitcom “Family Ties,” it’s just a coincidence. Ross started investing 25 years before the TV show ran.

“I played the stock market until college, when I decided not to become a stockbroker,” he said. “I felt the relationships are only as strong as your last deal. I also learned it’s just another form of gambling.”

Born at Petaluma General Hospital in 1949, Ross was the second of Don and Phyliss Ross’s two children. His father worked at the family-operated Ross-Holm Tractor Company and his mother, a graduate of Mills College, taught school in Piedmont and alongside former Petaluma mayor and county supervisor Helen Putnam at Wilson School before becoming a private tutor.

“Growing up, I was having dizzy spells and was advised to avoid contact sports,” said Ross. “It created a seminal moment, the most decisive of my life. I loved sports but wasn’t allowed to play them, so I took up tennis. It became one of my major accomplishments. At Petaluma High, I played first singles. Our Trojan team went undefeated for two years (’66 and ’67) and my overall record was 75-3. I don’t think any team has ever surpassed our record.”

Ross also veered into school politics, serving as student body vice president in the fall semester and as president in spring 1967. He was president of the chess club and German club and a member of the Block P society.

“I think I got elected because I was respected, not because I was popular,” he said. “I wanted to do my thing. To treat people the way I wanted to be treated and I really didn’t care about anyone’s opinion. I wasn’t going to worry about it. I was cocky.”

In the summer of 1964, his maternal grandmother, Adeline Holm, treated her family to a six-week tour of Europe that began with a trip to the New York World’s Fair and a visit to Yankee Stadium, where Ross got to see Mickey Mantle play. They sailed to Europe on the liner Queen Elizabeth and visited England, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France before flying home.

“It was such a mind-blowing experience to be exposed to another part of the world,” said Ross.

Graduating near the top of his class at PHS, he studied for a year at Claremont Men’s College before transferring to the alma mater of his father and uncle, Stanford University, where he majored in history.

“I attended law school for one year but really didn’t like it. I wanted to get married,” said Ross. “I met my wife, Michele in 1971. She was from Berkeley and going to school at the Marine Biology Laboratory in Bodega Bay. Next year marks our 50th wedding anniversary.”

Ross joined the family business, which ended a 123-year run as Petaluma’s longest operating family business in 1976. It had been established in 1852 by the foster-father of Ross’s grandmother, wagonmaker William Zartman, John Fritch and a Mr. Leeman. (Van Bebber Bros. was started in 1901.)

Born in Pennsylvania in 1829, Zartman moved to Chicago, where he learned the wagon-making trade before coming to Petaluma just six years after General Mariano Vallejo built his adobe home east of the fledgling town. In 1868, Zartman bought out his partners and moved the business to the corner of Western Avenue and Howard Street.

By the end of the century Zartman’s sons, William and Frank took over the business. Under William’s management, the company expanded and developed into the largest general blacksmith, foundry and wagon-making business in the county, building and shipping carts, carriages and lumber wagons to all the western states.

About 1910, William bought out his brother’s interest. After his death in 1919, he left the business to his foster daughter, Adeline Holm, a native of San Francisco who had been displaced by the 1906 earthquake and put up for adoption by her father.