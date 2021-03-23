Petaluma Buzz

Petaluma actor-director had a hand in Oscar-nominated film: He grew up in Petaluma. He first appeared on stage at Cinnabar Theater where he appeared in several shows, then went on to, at the age of 18, create his own award-winning one man show (“God Fights the Plague”), which had a successful run at San Francisco’s The Marsh theater, after which, of course, he wrote more plays, worked with some of the best directors in Sonoma County, took a show off-Broadway in New York, and finally headed off to college at USC in Southern California. There in the Southland, naturally enough, he got involved with Hollywood, and now has a credit on a film that was just nominated for five Academy Awards.

He is Dezi Gallegos, the much-discussed film is “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and the former Petaluman’s career is clearly off and running.

Working with the production company Proximity Media, co-founded by “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, Gallegos served as assistant to Executive Producer Sev Ohanian on “Black Messiah,” which is an Oscar contender for Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, plus Best Supporting actor noms for Daniel Kaluuya and LaKieth Stanfield. The film tells the true story of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton Kaluuya) and his relationship with and ultimate betrayal by FBI plant William O’Neil (Stanfield).

Gallegos has also worked in the same capacity on such projects as the 2020 action film “Run,” and the upcoming “Space Jam” reboot “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

All of that hard work has paid off, because last month, Proximity Media announced Gallegos as its new Creative Director. Congratulations, Dezi, looking forward to your next project, and good luck at the Oscars.

Petaluma Dental Group wins Community Involvement award: And speaking of congrats, huge kudos and a big bright smile are in order for Petaluma Dental Group, recognized on March 6 as the recipient of The COVID-19 Community Involvement Award. It’s one of 10 prizes handed out during the inaugural Denobi Awards, a formal affair that took place in Orlando, Florida. The awards ceremony is a new, industry-wide program created to honor excellence in dentistry across the country. The award was given to the Petaluma practice in recognition of its efforts to provide safe dentistry at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

After the Petaluma Dental Group was named during the event, a video was played featuring a pre-recorded acceptance speech, set to images of happy people smiling, naturally. In the prepared remarks, company officials said they believe in giving back to the profession and the community.

“We are deeply grateful and honored to be the 2021’s Denobi’s Community Involvement Awardees. Petaluma Dental Group’s passion is to provide a unique and exceptional experience for everyone that comes through our door and to leave a positive ipmact on their lives,” the company said.

(Have a good idea for a BUZZ item? Maybe a photo to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@ArgusCourier.com)