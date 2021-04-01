Petaluma Buzz

Phoenix Theater marquee posts a fitting tribute to legendary local poet Schotzki: “You will always find me in the music,” the marquee at the Phoenix declared, those eight words were followed by the distinctive name, “Schotzki.” For several days following the March 7 death of poet and former Petaluman Jonathan Michael Brown, the notice, white letters on black on the sign facing Washington Street, appeared as a succinct tribute to an artist whose rich, room-filling words and soaring hip-hop style was anything but.

Known to many by his stage name of Schotzki, Brown — who brought a now-legendary series of raucous poetry slams to the Phoenix back in the late 1990s — passed away in Grass Valley after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma.

“He was a force of nature, just an amazing blast of talent, and what he brought to the Phoenix when we kick-started poetry slams in Petaluma was like a cultural earthquake or something equally unstoppable,” says Tom Gaffey, manager of the Phoenix. “And yeah, he was always Shotzki to me. I don’t think I even knew he had another name for years. His love of poetry and improvisation and word play was infectious, and when he did his hip-hop poetry thing, it was like all the lights suddenly came on in the room. That was a long time ago, but what he started lives on in every poet in Petaluma who was inspired by Schotzki, or maybe even inspired by the people who Schotzki inspired.”

Gaffey says that when it is safe to do so, he imagines there will probably be a major poetry slam/party at the Phoenix to honor Brown.

“Oh yeah, that should definitely happen,” Gaffey says. “That will be major. That’s a definite must for the Phoenix.”

Those words on the Phoenix building, by the way, were the final line of Schotzki/Brown’s final poem. Here is the poem in its entirety.

“I’ve been trying.

I’ve kept breathing but I’m still here.

I may be dying but I’m still here.

I’m going to wring out every last lucky coin from the fabric that holds this reality together. I’m going to experience joy as abundantly as I can during these apocalyptic times and I’m going to leave this place with my integrity intact and my bed made.

What can I say to everyone who’s ever cared about me other than thank you and I love you. I’m still breathing.

I’m still trying,

But there will come a time when the breath is no longer and the me you once knew has gone someplace else.

I will be okay,

Just as I was ok in this wonderful life.

And when you find yourself missing me,

When the pain is real,

You will always find me in the music.“

