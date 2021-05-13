Petaluma Buzz

In stealthy seed giveaway, downtown pedestrians “bombed” by flowers: Back in April, on Easter Sunday, folks strolling about downtown (or at certain Petaluma parks) encountered mysterious installations of baskets filled with “Love Bunnies,” small plaster rabbits with a red heart applique, and the clear invitation “TAKE ONE!” People did (take one), delighted, if a bit baffled, by the unexpected distribution of gifts throughout town.

Last weekend, once again, similar baskets were installed in various spots, this time filled playfully-packaged with “Flower Power” seed bombs.

“This package contains a hand-made seed bomb ready for dissemination,” the little palm-sized packets proclaimed in tiny letters at the top. “It is made of clay, earth/soil, native wildflowers and grass seed. Toss it in your garden and allow nature to take its course.”

The cheerily designed gifts included a brief description of the inspiration behind the clandestine giveaway.

“Popularized by guerrilla gardeners in New York city in the early 1970s,” it says on the back of the packet, explaining that the original effort was designed “as a stealth weapon to rehabilitate/green vacant lots.”

A click on the url at the bottom of the packet leads to the website of SweetFrau, the Petaluma artist also known as Rayne Madison. Best known as the creator of last year’s Superhero Unfolding project — a proliferation of lawn signs with cartoon superhero animals and inspirational messages — Madison has stayed busy with a series of similarly heart-gladdening projects, the recent monthly distribution of gifts among them.

Thanks Rayne! You’re part of what make Petaluma so special.

Window signs give passersby something to laugh about: It turns out there is plenty more “geurrilla-style” amusement to be had in downtown Petaluma. In addition to the above-mentioned flower bombs, in the exterior window of Jamison’s Roaring Donkey (146 Kentucky St.), nearly two dozen flyers have been hanging for the last several weeks, occasionally being switched out for new ones. At first glance, they appear to cover the usual scotch-tape-affixed flyer topics: lost pets, help wanted, ads for services. But upon closer inspection, they prove to be clever satirical art-pieces.

Puns are rampant, as are certain pop cultural, literary and historical references. One flyer pronounces “Free Chicken Strips Today,” with a number of tear-off strips at the bottom, each with a tiny silhouette of a chicken. Chicken strips. Ba-dump-bump. Another states “Lost Ring,” with a photo that proves to be the “One Ring” from the “Lord of the Rings” books. The text below the photo says, “Last seen on a chain around my neck. Description: Gold inscription written in the elvish language, causes invisibility when worn, may cause malevolence. If found, please call Frodo Baggins.”

Further along is another of the “tear off”-style flyers, this one boasting a picture of Nick Offerman as his “Parks & Recreation” character Ron Swanson, and the words “Free Advice.” Each tear-off strip features a different Ron Swanson quote. “Crying is only acceptable at funerals and the Grand Canyon,” says one.

Among the cleverest of the flyers is one that asks “Need Tudoring?” with more tear-off strips, these with a series of historical figures from England’s Tudor Dynasty, King Henry VIII among them. And for local “Star Wars” fans, there is one with a photo of R2-D2 and C3-PO, asking “Have You Seen Theses Droids?” On every one of the tear-off strips, naturally, is the answer, “These are not the droid you’re looking for.”

Thanks to whomever put these in place. We needed the laugh.

Countdown to Roaring Donkey reopening: And finally, all of the above witty jokesterism aside, the sign most likely to gladden the hearts of Roaring Donkey fans is the one posted on the inside of the window, showing a trio of grumpy Muppets and the words, “The Boys Are Back in Town: June 15th, 2021.” With it is an active countdown clock giving the number of days, hours and minutes until the popular establishment opens to the public after over a year of COVID-19 closure.

Got that? June 15. The Donkey, it seems, will soon be back.

Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Maybe a photo to go with it? Drop your idea in an email to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.