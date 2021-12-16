Petaluma Buzz

New “History Spots” in downtown Petaluma: In Spring of 2021, the Petaluma Museum Association launched an entertaining downtown project designed to bring our town’s vibrant history to life with walk-up audio “History Spots.”

Activated on smart phones through QR codes that link to audio recordings with historical information and stories told from the point of view of real-life figures from Petaluma’s Past, the original 14 History Spots have proven a popular attraction to all who stumble upon them.

Most of the spots appear as stickers affixed to the windows and doors of historically significant buildings. Once a curious passerby whips out their phone to discover what, exactly, these mysterious postings are all about, they are taken to mini audio descriptions of that building, along with stories about its past, with detailed information about where to look to find other interesting facts to note. Some spots even trigger the reenacted voices of historical people from the town’s earliest beginnings.

If this sounds like big fun, good, because the fun just got bigger and better. In early November, the Museum added 16 more spots, and is now offering a virtual map so history hounds can locate and listen to all of the installed spots, either from the comfort of their home, or as a kind of set-your-own-course walking tour.

With the help of Sarah Rainey, a tech savvy volunteer at the Petaluma Library History Room, the virtual map includes photos of the building’s past, to compare to its present, along with a Google Earth element that makes the History Spots easier to access and more user-friendly.

Check it out at PetalumaMuseum.com/history-spots.

Rotary ‘Sharing Trees’ seek more holiday donations: The Petaluma Valley Rotary Club is helping out Petalumans who reside in convalescent homes by delivering gifts that begin with requests hanging on one of several “Sharing Trees” all over town. The trees a located in the lobbies of Bank of the West, West America, Exchange Bank, Bank of Marin, Umpqua Bank and Poppy Bank. Take a tag, fill the request and return it to the bank. You’ll make someone’s Christmas.

