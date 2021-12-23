Petaluma Buzz

Casa Grande students fill stockings for Petaluma seniors: In a collaborative effort between Key Club students at Casa Grande High School, the Petaluma Kiwanis Club and Christmas Cheer, 110 stocking were filled with useful items and treats for low-income seniors in Petaluma. Kitchen and bath necessities were just some of the goodies included, along with what Key Club advisor Francesca Smith called “nice-to-have items to bring a smile.”

Annual ‘Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids’ to take place on New Years Day: Weather permitting, the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance is holding its annual Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids at Shollenberger Park on from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 1. Participating children ages 6-12 and a parent or guardian will walk about a half mile, looking for and counting birds in small groups. Each group will be accompanied by an experienced birder, giving young nature-lovers a wonderful opportunity to explore the wetlands, learn about the behavior and importance of local birds and how to ID several species. Loaner binoculars are available for those who do not have their own. Proof of vaccination is required for all participants, who must register in advance by Dec. 28 by calling Sheryl Nadeau at 707-318-6760 or 33sheryln@gmail.com.

Petaluma Arts Center to honor teaching artists: Seven working artists with careers spanning the worlds of higher education and individual practice — and who also teach their craft in a variety of ways — will be the focus of a new exhibit at the Petaluma Arts Center. Titled “Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists of the North Bay,” the show begins on Thursday, Jan. 13, with an opening night reception from 5-7 p.m., and ends on Feb. 26. The artists whose work will be on display are Sena Clara Creston, Frances McCormack, Joe McDonald, Chris Newhard, Chuck Pyle, Larry Thomas and Shane Weare.

“Each artist was asked to comment on how their own work has been informed by by their teaching and vice versa, and how, for many, the move from urban areas to slower living in our region has had an impact on process and product,” explained the art center’s executive director Carin Jacobs in a note to the Buzz.

The exhibit was curated by Jacons and PEtaluma artist Mary Fassbinder.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop an email with your idea to Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.