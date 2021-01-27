Petaluma Buzz

SHARING THE LANDS: Artist Mary Fassbinder is auctioning off this gorgeous painting to benefit efforts to extend Helen Putnam Park.

CHASING ICE: Adam LeWinter ice climbing in Survey Canyon, Greenland, in the movie “Chasing Ice,“ which was shown during a recent Sunrise Rotary climate change movie night.

Mary Fassbinder will be auctioning off Red Barn painting to benefit Kelly Creek Protection Project: The acclaimed Petaluma painter Mary Fassbinder, who once set out to paint a landscape in every National park in the country, is auctioning off a large oil painting she did right here in Petaluma. Gorgeously showcasing the unique beauty of the iconic red barns at Scott Ranch, which adjoins Helen Putnam Park, the painting, titled “Sharing the Lands,” is currently on display at Ray’s Delicatessen on Western Ave. Fassbinder will be donating the entire amount the painting eventually sells for to the Kelly Creek Protection Project, which is seeking to acquire the property on which the barns now stand, to be turned into an extension of the Helen Putnam Park. The auction runs through February 15. Find out more about the park extension plans at ExtendPutnamPark.org. To enter a bid, you can simply drop by Ray’s Deli, 900 Western Ave., and fill out a bidding sheet.

Local Rotarian starts “wave” of climate-related movie nights around the world: Philip Paskal, the chairperson of the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, is a man on a mission. His plan? To inspire all 1.2 million Rotarians in the world to lend their energies and voices to the effort to solve the current climate change emergency, “Ensuring a safe climate for our grandchildren to grow up in.” Paskal and his committee created a monthly virtual “movie night,” to show other local Rotarians some of the films being made about the climate crisis and what people are doing to fight it. It began last October, with Paskal sending out invitations to every Rotarian in his geographic region.

Then, he started spreading the word a little farther out, and was delightfully surprised to have Giovanna D’Orso of the London/Kingston Rotary “attend” a screening long-distance, though it was 3 a.m. in England. D’Orso was so inspired she’s decided to start her own climate-change movie night. Meanwhile, for the January screening of “Chasing Ice,” about environmental photographer James Balog’s quest to document melting glaciers around the world, Balog himself joined the post-film Zoom conversation to answer questions. He was so impressed with the movie night project, he’s offered to grant access to his newest film, “The Human Element.”

“I want to start a wave of Rotary Clubs around the world putting on movie nights,” says Paskal, “like the wave you see at sporting events where people in section after section after section stand up and cheer for the team. Except here I want all Rotarians worldwide to stand up for restoring our climate.”

Paskal is eager to share the list of films he’s discovered with any Rotarians considering starting their own movie night. He can be contacted at Philip@topspeedsports.com.

(Got an idea for a good BUZZ item? And maybe a photo to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)