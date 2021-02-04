Petaluma Buzz

WWII Navy veteran Martin Turner turns 101: Petaluma’s Martin Turner turned 101 on Jan. 28, and to celebrate, friends and family organized a “birthday drive-by,” which Turner enjoyed from his front porch on 6th Street. Turner served in the Navy during WWII, and worked for the Petaluma Postal Service until his retirement, then drove charter buses to Disneyland, Reno and Ashland, Oregon for another 20 years. Turner lives with his wife Caroline in their longtime West Side home, just down the street from Wickersham Park, where parade participants gathered just after noon on the day of the rolling party-on-wheels. The COVID-safe event is a clear departure from Turner’s 100th birthday celebration last year, when he had twin parties at Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe and The Washoe House.

History Museum seeks applicants for board of directors: The Petaluma Museum Association, formed to preserve and promote the history of Petaluma, is looking for candidates for its board of directors. Directors serve two-year terms, during which they will participate in board and committee meetings, working to “advance the financial stability, organizational strength and cultural relevance of the Petaluma Museum Association,” according to a recent press release. Potential board members should have experience in fundraising, grant writing, public relations, marketing and merchandising, event and exhibit planning, and a passion for Petaluma’s history and architecture. The deadline for applicants is March 15. Applications can be downloaded on the website at PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Bridgerton’ story editor a Petaluma High School graduate: The BUZZ recently received an email from former Argus-Courier Editor (and frequent Community contributor) Chris Samson, letting us know that he’d recently shared a “Millennials Talk Cinema” review of the Netflix series “Bridgerton” with Petaluma High graduate Jess Brownell, who worked as a story editor on the first season of the hit show, created by the hit-making producer Shonda Rhimes. “Jess is the daughter of my longtime girlfriend, Jodi Clinesmith,” Samson said. “She has worked for Shonda Rhimes for several years, including writing episodes for ‘Scandal.’ She is now working for Shonda on her Netflix projects.“ Brownell graduated from PHS in 2004, and majored in screenwriting at the University of Southern California. According to Samson, "Jess started her professional writing career by writing a teen column for the Argus-Courier when she was in high school. She was 15 and I knew that she was going to go places.” By the way, when Samson shared the aforementioned review, penned by Argus-Courier film critic Amber-Rose Reed (who called the show “A colorful, steamy, over-the-top delight”), what was Brownell’s response? Writes Samson, “She replied, ‘Aw ... so cool.”

