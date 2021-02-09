Petaluma Buzz

City of Petaluma issues Black History Month proclamation: February is Black History Month. To acknowledge the tireless annual efforts of Faith Ross and Gloria Robinson, of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, who have organized local Black History Month events for over four decades, Mayor Teresa Barrett has issued a proclamation and commendation honoring the Petaluma women and the work the’ve done.

In a press release from the City, the proclamation is announced, noting Ross and Robinson’s “integral role in creating a community-wide celebration of Black History Month 2021, ’Celebrating Family,’ of which we are a proud sponsor. ”Celebrating Family“ is a downtown exhibit of portraits showcasing a wide spectrum of Petaluma families representing an all-inclusive array of races, ethnicities, identities and cultures.

Here are the words of the proclamation.

“WHEREAS, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development was established in 1978 by a group of concerned Black residents to acquaint the community with Black culture and history; to provide support for new Black families moving into the area; and to ensure that the Black community became a positive part of the larger Petaluma community; and Whereas, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, in keeping with their goals and objectives, have continuously provided a venue for sharing with the community through an annual Black History Program, museum exhibits and individual members’ involvement in various community organizations and activities. The group has continued to provide support for Black families through social gatherings and reaching out to each other; and WHEREAS, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development has continuously supported our youth by making them active participants in the organization; encouraging them in their involvement in school and community activities; and teaching them to value our history. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that I, Teresa Barrett, Mayor of Petaluma, along with members of the Petaluma City Council, do hereby acknowledge February 2021 as Black History Month and commend Petaluma Blacks for Community Development in their effort to support the community at large and to provide our City with Black cultural activities and an awareness of Black heritage.”

To tour the “Celebrating Family” exhibit, pick up a map at the Petaluma Visitors Center or at Copperfield’s Books.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)