Petaluma Buzz: A canine addition to the Woman’s Club & a viral dress challenge

Petaluma Woman’s Club accepts new ‘honorary member’: In what the Petaluma Woman’s Club is calling “an unprecedented act of inclusion,” the iconic local institution has granted honorary membership to Nora, the loyal service dog of member Carol Bracco, a past co-president, vice president of events and membership. An active participant in the club since 2012, Bracco is constantly in the company of Nora, a golden retriever trained by the Petaluma-based by the Bergin University of Canine Studies to obey 100 commands.

According to a recent communication to the BUZZ, however, it seems that many who know the canny canine sometimes dub her “Ignora,” for those occasions when she refuses to respond or has “other ideas.” It should be added that Nora has done her share of volunteering for the club, frequently acting as a friendly official greeter and sometime vacuum cleaner. Nora has been a companion to Carol for nearly nine years, after a predecessor, Ukiah, was killed in an auto accident in June of 2011.

On Feb. 9, at the club’s "Honoring Past Presidents" Zoom gathering, Nora was ceremoniously presented with a brass watering dish, which will be permanently installed on the front porch of the historic Petaluma Woman’s Club building, recently modified to be handicapped accessible and ADA compliant. Those changes, partially inspired by Bracco and Nora, have made it possible for the PWC to welcome visitors and their service animals to meetings and public events, making the clubhouse more accessible and attractive for private rental events. To find information on the history of the Petaluma Woman’s Club, membership opportunities and rental information, visit Petalumawomansclub.com.

Petaluma’s Bogert family takes trendy Target Dress Challenge: For the last several weeks, a strange phenomenon has been taking place across America. Otherwise sane people have been purchasing dresses from Target, specifically from a laughably hideous line of retro women’s apparel — released last year and apparently inspired by amateur stage productions of “The Grapes of Wrath” — and then taking photos in the garments staged to look like authentic Great Depression-era photos — only generally with hilarious twists. Such photos have popping up all over on social media, often with the accompanying phrase #TargetDressChallenge.

When the Bogert family, who just happen to live on a Petaluma farm, heard about the challenge, it didn’t take long to realize that, first of all, they had their very own professional photographer in the family. That would be mom Bre Bogert. Second, they had the perfect spot for a country-themed photo shoot right in their backyard. And third, the towering Matt Bogert, Bre’s husband, would look awesome in one of those patterned prairie dresses.

In short, it looked like a blast.

“We just had to have fun too,” Bre announced recently on the popular “I Love Petaluma!” Facebook group, adding, “Yes, I said we.”

The resulting photo shoot, a true family affair, did indeed focus on Matt, cavorting happily in a dress while carrying axes and cuddling with goats and chickens.

“He is not only the coolest husband and chicken whisperer, goat wrangler, and ‘farm manager,’” Bre said, “but his sense of humor tops mine a lot of the time!”

Chimed in Matt, “At first, I laughed when she and our boys suggested it, then I was like, ‘You know what? The world has seen so much sadness and really bad stuff this year, my family has suffered some serious losses this year, it will make my boys laugh and maybe someone else.” Matt also liked the idea of using the family’s little farm for the shoot, and hopefully making his wife laugh. “And,” he adds, “the boys are going to learn to make pillows out of the dress fabric when we are done. We all win. If you can make someone laugh or smile, why not?”

The resulting photographs are hilarious, gorgeous and weirdly heartwarming. Bre (have we mentioned she’s the one who took those photos?) pointed out five important things that the family learned from the shoot.

"One, my husband has nice legs,“ she said. ”Two, a Target maxi dress on a man who is 6-foot 8-inches is cocktail length. Three, the chickens, goats, dogs, and rabbits love him no matter what he is wearing — and we love him more. Four, it takes a really fun and secure man to rock this shoot, and five, he totally gets why I wear Spanx now.“

