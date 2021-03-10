Petaluma Buzz

Pi Day, with the annual “PiKu” poetry contest, returns to Petaluma: It’s that time again, Petaluma’s annual observance of International Pi Day on Sunday, March 14, that date otherwise known as 3-14. “Pi,” of course, is the name for tiny table-shaped 16th letter of the Greek alphabet (π), and in mathematical terms is equal to the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, the first three numerals of which are 3.14.

Boom! March 14.

Double-boom! Pi Day!

To celebrate, the Petaluma Pie Company is once again hosting its annual PiKu contest. Participants are asked to submit a tasty haiku that in some clever way deals with the mathematical Pi (π) or, you know, the deliciously edible pie. Haiku, an ancient and revered Japanese poetry form, are three-line poems in which the first and third line contain five syllables, with the second line containing seven syllables.

For example, here is a PiKu submitted last year by Renee Foppe.

Radius and Pi,

circle area to find,

sans a slice for me!

Submitted poems, accepted until noon on Pi Day on line and in the store, will be displayed inside the cozy Putnam Plaza pie shop, and winners will be announced on Monday, March 15, with prizes ranging from Petaluma Pie Company gift cards to all manner of pie-related swag, like T-shirts and coffee cups. Last year, the enthusiastic Pi-poet Mark Ferrando submitted a whopping 16 PiKu, three of which ended up being selected as winners.

Here’s one of them.

Passed-down recipe

There’s a little bit of you

in all pies I bake.

And here’s another.

If you were to eat

a little more than three pies

Did you eat pi pies?

And finally, this one.

Why all the fuss?

Would the world collapse if we

just said it’s three?

To submit a PiKu, there is an easy-entry form on the Petaluma Pie Company website at PetalumaPieCompany.com. Have some fun, do something a little mathematical or poetic on Pie Day, and don’t forget the dessert.

To put that in PiKu terms ...

Life can be crusty.

Pie makes it all easier.

Don’t “mince“ words. PiKu!

