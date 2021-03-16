Petaluma Buzz

Petaluma gets name-dropped during broadcast of NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me”: Wait, wait ... what? On Saturday, March 6, local fans of the hit NPR radio news quiz “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” were surprised and delighted to hear Petaluma get a very direct mention — and then go on to be used as a springboard for some amusing but gentle joking. Early in the program — during round two of a regular segment called “Who’s Bill This Time?” — the show’s initial call-in contestant (Rich Molloy, from Walpole, Massachusetts) was asked to contextualize a direct quote from the previous week’s news. The quote, delivered with relish by golden-throated show announcer Bill Kurtis, was as follows. “This is terrible news for my lifetime dream of opening a brand new Shell station in Petaluma, California.” That sarcasm-drenched remark was attributed (by host Peter Sagal) to one Bobby Lewis, an apparent Twitter troll reacting to a Fox and/or CNN News report that Petaluma’s city council has banned construction of new gas stations. Molloy correctly identified “gas stations” as the target topic of the quote, allowing Sagal and guest panelists Charla Lauriston, Brian Babylon and Peter Grosz to riff playfully on gas station food, the length of time it takes to charge an electric car, and the notion of a town deciding that its present number of gas stations is enough to serve current need. “We understand it's about moving to a post-carbon future, but gas stations were just getting good,” said Sagal, adding, “Those little TVs in the pump are my favorite place to see sports highlights from two days ago.”

"They volunteer out of the goodness of their hearts,“ says Salvation Army leader about ”inspirational“ Petaluma family: The Salvation Army has a long tradition of honoring community members and businesses who demonstrate the organization’s decades-long commitment to serving others. In a recent announcement, corps officer Major Mitham Clement named a Petaluma family as this year’s winner of the annual Alden Hennings ”Volunteer of the Year Award.“ Normally given to a single person, the 2021 award goes to Tatiana, George, Deanna, Victoria and Julianna Dubinin, who began volunteering several years ago as bell-ringers at Christmastime. The entire family has since engaged in a number of community tasks, including working at the nonprofit’s food bank every week, and cleaning and stocking the warehouse. George, the oldest son, performed his Eagle Scout project on the Salvation Army’s 1.5-acre campus, landscaping the grounds and clearing overgrown plants and trees. Says Major Clement, ”Whenever we need extra help, I know we can call on the Dubinins and they will be there. When you meet the family, you know that they volunteer out of the goodness of their heart to help others.“ An additional Salvation Army honor, the annual ”Doing the Most Good Award“ was presented to Petaluma’s Quality Printing Services, owned by David Adams, a longtime Salvation Army volunteer. The business has been collaborating with the organization for 15 years.

Cinnabar fundraiser goals not quite met: Given that no one knew quite what would happen, last weekend’s virtual Broadway Bash fundraiser — Cinnabar Theater’s only major fundraiser event of the year — was a clear success. Those who logged on got a great show, added their financial support to Cinnabar’s Young Repertory programs, and between the ticket sales, auction proceeds and direct donations, helped the nonprofit raise $16,850. The company’s goal was $20,000, however, so Cinnabar is hoping for a few after-the-fact donations from the community to help shore up its finances to better serve the youth who regularly participate in its programs. CinnabarTheater.com.

How much is that gorilla in the window? It’s not something a pedestrian normally expects to see, staring out at passersby from the window of a hair salon in downtown Petaluma. But there it is, a towering gorilla, built by sculptor Oscar Pumpin out of vintage chrome car bumpers, on display in the window of The Shop. Pumpin is the celebrated artist who built the now iconic life-sized elephant (made of around 50 chrome bumpers), which once stood imposingly at the entrance of the 1984 Republican Convention in Dallas, Texas. The gorilla, whose name is Ben, is owned by Petaluma’s Dr. Arthur J. Compton, President and Director at the Institute of Language and Phonology in San Francisco. According to a flyer posted in the window, the sculpture is currently for sale. Estimating the gorilla’s value at between $12,000 and $15,000, the doctor (who is currently on vacation in Japan) is taking offers, and can be reached even while out of town at SpeakEnglishUSA@yahoo.com.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Maybe a photo to go with it? Drop a line to Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)