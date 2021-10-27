Petaluma Buzz: A tale of two Gwendolyns, open casting for ‘Matilda’ and more

It’s a name game for ‘The Importance of Being Ernest’: Here’s a fun little tidbit. Petaluma actor Gwendolyn Phair will be starring in Novato Theatre Company’s mod new ‘60s-themed production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which opens this weekend and runs through Nov. 21. She will be playing the character of Cecily Cardew, while the character of Gwendolyn Fairfax will be played by Julianne Bretan, not Gwendolyn Phair. We’re guessing that rehearsals may have been a tad confusing, with two different Gwendolyns on stage, albeit one is fictional. It all seems par for the course in a play about a guy who pretends his name is Earnest to win the girl of his dreams. Interested is catching the show? Visit NovatoTheatreCompany.org.

Petaluma Woman’s Club celebrates its belated 125th birthday: On Oct. 21, Petaluma’s historic Woman’s Club celebrated its 125th birthday. Founded in 1895, the storied organization technically marked its anniversary last year, but as no public gatherings were taking place, the women of the Petaluma Woman’s Club finally got to enjoy an elegant dinner, with appropriately historic entertainment by The Petalumans of Yesteryear. Congratulations!

Theater opportunities announced: A number of Sonoma County theater companies have put out the call for talented artists to help out with upcoming productions in a variety of capacities. Since Petaluma can boast a fair share of said “talented theater artists,” we thought we’d alert the locals of these upcoming opportunities.

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater is seeking lighting designers, costume designers, and set designers, along with a number of volunteer opportunities, from helping to park cars outside and ushering inside the theater to sewing and laundering costumes and building and painting set. Upcoming productions include Edward Albee’s classic “Three Tall Women” (opening in April) and Giuseppe Verdi’s timeless opera "La Traviata" (opening in June). Interested artists and volunteers should visit CinnabarTheater.org/get-involved.

Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park is holding open auditions for the the May 2022 production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical,” with tryouts on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7. Sheri Lee Miller is the director and Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman is the music director. Rehearsals will begin on March 1, 2022, and are generally Sunday through Thursday evenings.

The show will run May 6-22.

And yes, the coveted role of the magical Matilda is currently open.

Here’s the audition schedule: Singing auditions for youth ages 8-16 happen on Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with singing auditions for adults 17-and-up taking place 1-3 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 7, 10-11:30 a.m., it’s the dancing and scene auditions for kids ages 8-16, with adult ensemble auditions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those seeking the roles of Mrs. Wormwood and Rudolph auditioning from 1-3 p.m. Auditioners should plan to sign up in the appropriate age-range on both days. Information on how to sign up can be found on Spreckels Performing Arts Center Facebook page or email Elizabeth at ebazzano@rpcity.org.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Send your suggestion and information to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.