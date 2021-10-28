Petaluma Buzz: A tale of two Gwendolyns

It’s a name game for ‘The Importance of Being Ernest’: Here’s a fun little tidbit. Petaluma actor Gwendolyn Phair will be starring in Novato Theatre Company’s mod new ‘60s-themed production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which opens this weekend and runs through Nov. 21.

She will be playing the character of Cecily Cardew, while the character of Gwendolyn Fairfax will be played by Julianne Bretan, not Gwendolyn Phair.

We’re guessing that rehearsals may have been a tad confusing, with two different Gwendolyns on stage, albeit one is fictional. It all seems par for the course in a play about a guy who pretends his name is Earnest to win the girl of his dreams.

Interested is catching the show? Visit NovatoTheatreCompany.org.

