Petaluma Buzz: Arts Center extends its current exhibition

“Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists,” the newest exhbition at the Petaluma Arts Center, will be extended a full month, announced the center’s Executive Director Carin Jacobs on Monday

“We’ve decided to extend the show until March 26 so more people have a chance to see it,” she said. The show opened on Thursday, Feb. 13, one day after the county launched a mandated ban on large gatherings. In addition to canceling a planned artists’ reception, the center is only allowing a limited number of people to view the show at one time. Added Jacobs, “The show looks terrific and we’ll be adding some installation shots to our developing webpage over the weekend.”

Among the installations in the show are “The Plastic Garden,” an eerily magical display of mechanical plastic robot flowers, which respond to the movement of humans by turning, flexing their petals and making sounds.

Jacobs admits that the robotic vegetation do seem to alive at times.

“I say hello to them every morning,” she said. “They more-or-less say hello back. I really like them.”

The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

