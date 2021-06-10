Petaluma Buzz: Bands on the Basin, partying at Rain Dog Records

Bands on the Basin returns to the Petaluma River: Among 2020’s few truly bright surprises were the socially-distant Bands on the Basin concerts last July and September. An hours-long, multi-band music concert staged on the dock at Petaluma’s downtown river turning basin, the show was enjoyable for anyone in a kayak or other floating device, along with those having a drink a a bite on the outside patios of nearby riverside eateries. The good news is that on Saturday, June 26, 1-7 p.m., Bands on the Basin returns, with a lineup that includes Soul Shake (1-2:30 p.m.), Crash Pilot (3-4:30 p.m.) The Hots (5-7 p.m.). There will be opportunities to donate to the Petaluma Small Craft Center, soon to become a reality right there in the basin. For more information, you can visit the Petaluma’s Bands on the Basin Facebook page.

Rain Dog Records celebrates with grand opening on June 19: “Having a record store is a good thing, because it shows faith in the continuing existence and importance of art and music to the human species,” remarked Petaluma’s KCPA radio host Dana Porteous (aka Dino Poortaste). The colorful DJ and radio/podcast personality will be broadcasting a live show from the sidewalk in front of Rain Dog Records on Saturday, June 19, from noon to 5 p.m., at 1060 Petaluma Blvd. (near Lucky’s).

The event is a celebration of the official launch, last February, of the cozy used record shop that took the location of the former Spin Records, giving the tiny store a complete makeover. The upcoming Grand Opening, delayed until it was safe to host such a gathering, will include Tarot readings from Alese Osborn, classic video games courtesy of Nostalgia Alley, local vendors including Bus Shoppe women's clothing and the new Starlight Hot Dogs, a silent auction, and of course, loads and loads of tasty vinyl for perusing and purchase. Co-owned by James Florence, Jonathan Del Buono and Gabriel Hernandez (aka DJ Gabe Dez), the store is among the very few such brick-and-mortar music purveyors remaining in Sonoma County. That’s one of the reasons Porteous is happy to support them.

“For the KPCA broadcast I’ll be doing at the grand opening,” said Porteous, “a lot of the station’s DJs, who have been off the air for months, will be returning to the airwaves for the first time during this show, spinning records for a half-hour each in between conversations I’ll be having with a lot of interesting local folks.”

According to Hernandez, who moved to Petaluma from New York City last year to open the store with Florence and Del Buono, the event is a long-overdue party.

“It’s been crazy, right? Opening a store in the middle of a pandemic?” he said last Sunday. “But we are so happy to be here, the only real record store in Petaluma, and we want this event to be about the community as much as it’s about us and the store. We want to have a good time with everyone. We’re kind of hidden, but people are already finding us, and we are having a great time getting to know record collectors and music lovers from all over. So come on down on the 19th and party with us.”

