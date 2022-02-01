Petaluma Buzz: Black History Month at the Petaluma Library

Inspiring lineup of virtual events for Black History Month: February is black history month, and the Petaluma Library — in association with the entire Sonoma County Library system — is marking the occasion with a host of virtual programs available for free. Black History Month was first observed in 1926, and founded by historian Carter G. Woodson, who chose February because it holds the birthdays both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. In recent years, a different national theme has been chosen each February, and this time it’s “Black Health and Wellness,” carefully reflected in the library’s online events and activities. Developed by local staff librarians, here is a list of what’s happening when, and how to participate.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: ‘Sister Outsider’ - The library’s monthly online Queer Book Club will be discussing “Sister Outsider,” the influential collection of essays by activist/feminist poet Audre Lorde (“The Black Unicorn”). The fifteen essays in the book, written between the years 1976 and 1984, explore ways to expand and increase and encourage the empowerment of minority women writers. The group meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. SonomaLibrary,org.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: African & African-American Folktales with Kirk Waller - Award-winning storyteller Kirk Waller will share an exuberant array of folktales and legends from African and African-American tradition. In this virtual hour of magic and adventure, starting at 10:30 a.m., Waller will bring these tales to life with live music and singing, mesmerizing movement and the spoken word. Register in advance at SonomaLibrary.org.

Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 24: 'I Am Not Your Negro’ - The library’s monthly online Documentary Discussion Group will be discussing the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro: James Baldwin and Race in America,” narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. A vibrant look at the insidious peril America continues to from entrenched institutionalized racism, the magnificent documentary by Raoul Peck imagines the book James Baldwin always hoped to write but never completed before his death. The film is described on the library’s website as “a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin's original words and flood of rich archival material ... a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter.” Watch the film in advance using the library’s Kanopy system, then log on from 6-7 for the discussion. Register in advance at events.SonomaLibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 25: Boosting Resilience and Creativity with Dr. Eki’Shola Edwards - Sonoma County’s Dr. Eki’Shola Edwards will share her own personal story of finding resilience and hope through music and a positive view of the world. An award-winning independent musician, she is also internist/lifestyle medicine physician. During this live zoom session she will present some valuable techniques designed to increase creativity and a sense of wellness. The workshop will be followed by a question and answer session. To register, visit events.sonomalibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Virtual Black History Program: Black Health and Wellness - Presented by the Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, this annual Black History Month celebration centers on a different theme each year. For 2022, once again marked as a virtual-only event, the theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” The live, community-wide event will include music and dance, short talks on local history, a public discussion of the theme topic and more. To register, visit events.SonomaCountylibrary.org.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop an email with your suggestion to Community Editor David Templeton at david. templeton@arguccourier.com.