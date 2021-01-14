Petaluma Buzz: Black History project asking for community support

Organizers of Petaluma’s Black History Month program looks to community for financial support: Donations sought for Petaluma Blacks for Community Development is reaching out to local folks for financial support of its upcoming 2021 Black History Month program. With the theme “Celebrating Family,” the program — traditionally accompanied by a month-long exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum — will take place on February 27, and will be live-streamed around the world. With the museum closed, and no walk-through exhibit possible, organizers have come up with an innovative way to bring the “celebrating Family” theme out where everyone can experience it.

“We are excited to have many of our community members join us in sharing what family means to them,” says Faith Ross, President of the local nonprofit. “Pictures of families will be displayed in storefronts, so even though our programming will be virtual, you will be able to see some of the exhibit as you stroll around downtown.”

The annual program has been funded, in the past, through a popular charitable jazz concert in early February. With the concert also unable to take place, the streamed program will feature a performance by Dorian Bartley of the Dorian Mode ensemble. Given that the fundraiser is canceled, Ross is asking the community to help underwrite the event for 2021.

“We hope you will decide to contribute to this worthwhile project,” she writes in a letter distributed recently to Petaluma community members. “Your name will be included with the credits during our virtual program acknowledging your financial support.”

To have your name included in the program, donations will need to be received by Feb. 10. Donations are tax deductible, and can be mailed to PBCD, P.O. Box 2045, Petaluma CA 94953. Questions or requests for additional information can be emailed to Faith Ross at missross-056@comcast.net.

