Petaluma Buzz: Bowling is back (just in time to say happy birthday to Boulevard Lanes)

Petaluma’s Boulevard Lanes is open again: More than a year after its thundering lanes, the pinging and buzzing of its arcade games and the spirited after-game chatter inside its historic cocktail bar was silenced, Petaluma’s AMF Boulevard Lanes is open again. The popular recreation center at the southern edge of town reopened last weekend. There are new hours and the facility will follow a series of safety procedures to keep the bowlers and staff healthy, but the big, happy, loud news remains that bowling is once more back in Petaluma.

In addition to obvious things like patrons and employees wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, some of the new protocols established by AMF — the national chain that owns the bowling alley — are a little less obvious, but certainly welcome. A maximum of six people per lane will be observed at all times. Furniture has been removed to allow for easier distancing, and arcade games have been moved farther apart. A separate shoe return station has been set up to limit staff-patron contact. Balls and shoes are to be frequently sanitized between uses. Arcade games and kiosks will be similarly cleaned, with attention given to joysticks, buttons, prize slots and card readers.

And, of course, hand sanitizer will be easy to find throughout the building.

But that’s not the only cool bowling-related news we have to share.

Last week, in response to Harlan Osborne’s recent “Toolin’ Around Town” column on champion bowler Jerry Stewart, and his early memories of Boulevard Bowl, Petaluma historian Katherine Rinehart sent in a pair of photos of the bowling alley’s iconic street sign.

One shows the sign before it was restored by local neon sign artist Paul Barber, and the other shows it after Barber’s renovation. Rinehart’s best guess is that the sign renovation took place sometime in the 1970s. Of course, the sign has since changed, with AMF taking over the business several years ago.

And here’s the best part:

The bowling complex officially opened on April 18, 1959 — making this Sunday the facility’s 62nd birthday. We have a feeling that, masks and all, this is going to be a pretty good weekend to say happy birthday to Petaluma’s only bowling alley.

