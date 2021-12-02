Petaluma Buzz: Celebrating ‘Slothmas’

Although the event is named for a famously mellow, slow-moving mammal, recent news of a brilliantly-conceived Petaluma fundraiser is likely to spread fast among animal-loving Petalumans.

Isabella Sessi, 17, a senior at Petaluma HS gives a tour to visiting school children at the Petaluma Wildlife & Science Museum. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Dubbed “Slothmas” — a joint benefit for the educational Classroom Safari and Petaluma High School’s Wildlife Museum — the delightfully whimsical notion behind the event is that for a thrifty entry fee of $5, visitors can play games, win prizes, enter a raffle, be named the wearer of the ugliest “ugly sweater,” tour the museum, see Petaluma’s largest collection of taxidermy critters — and here’s the best part —even have a one-of-a-kind selfie taken with a live sloth.

Or a snake. Or a hedgehog. Or an alligator.

That should liven up the annual Christmas card. This quintessentially Petaluma activity takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 201 Fair St.

Happy Slothmas, Petaluma!

Have a suggestion for a good Buzz item, and maybe a photo to go with it? Drop a line with your idea to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.