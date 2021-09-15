Petaluma Buzz: Changes coming to Community section, Garden Club turns 80, historic sign discovered

Changes, new additions to Community section: Longtime readers will likely notice a few new changes taking place in the Community section of the paper. Beginning today, we add a new monthly column, Lina Hoshino’s “Another Perspective,” featuring interviews with local folks whose experiences and points of view don’t always get the attention they deserve. Her column will appear on the third Thursday of each month. Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma’s Past” and David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie,” which have been running twice a month, will shift to monthly appearances on the first and fourth Thursdays, respectively. These changes will allow for the introduction of additional community voices, such as Hoshino’s and the ever-changing parade of storytellers from “West Side Stories,” which has already returned from its COVID-19 hiatus, and will continue on the second Thursday. In months where there is a fifth Thursday, beginning with September, we will be introducing a new Q&A feature titled “Behind the Byline,” in which one of our newsroom staff will be interviewed about their lives, their journey into journalism and their non-journalistic pursuits. “Behind the Byline” will begin on Sept. 30, launching with an interview with new staff writer Amelia Parreira.

Petaluma Garden Club turns 80: Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett will present a City Proclamation to the Petaluma Garden Club on September 20, at a City Council meeting commemorating the organization’s 80th anniversary. The membership of the Garden Club have continued to meet monthly (on zoom, of course) throughout the pandemic, actually managing to grow its membership over the long months. The club’s programs, including City Beautification and Giving Committee, have remained active throughout that whole time, having created and maintained a Butterfly garden at Wickersham Park and a vegetable plot at the Senior Novak Center, in addition to conducting maintenance and clean-up at several Petaluma Parks.

Historic sign found in legendary painter Lew Barber’s garage.

Historic sign discovered: Last week, the Argus-Courier ran a story by contributor John Sheehy about beloved Petaluma businessman Henry Chenault, who operated a shoeshine stand on Western Avenue for decades. Coincidentally, a street sign that was once mounted on the sidewalk outside Chenault’s stand has recently emerged, discovered in the garage of legendary sign painter Lew Barber. Sheehy estimates it was painted in the mid-1960s, when a shoe shine was 35 cents. That would be about $3 in today’s currency, Sheehy points out. The sign was donated last week to the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum by Lew Barber’s daughters, who discovered it while cleaning out their dad’s garage.

