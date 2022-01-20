Petaluma Buzz: ‘Creature Features’ welcomes guest from Petaluma

Petaluma’s ‘weird and fantastic’ Ross Lockhart to appear on “Creature Features’ TV show: Watching a horror movie in a haunted house in the company of some strange characters is not the kind of opportunity Ross Lockhart is likely to pass up.

Lockhart, the founder of Petaluma’s Word Horde Books and the owner of the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, 301 2nd St., was recently invited to visit ”the historic Poulter Manor in Bodega Bay“ (actually a sound-stage in a business park in Santa Rosa) to tape an episode of “Creature Features,” airing Saturdays at 9 p.m. on KOFY TV. While hanging out there with retired rock star Vincent Van Dahl (Jeff Bodean), his unflappable valet Mr. Livingston (Räven Green) and his spooky, silent housemate Tangella (Ali Noel), Lockhart had a chance to talk about the Emporium and his boutique horror book publishing company.

“Beast from Haunted Cave” is the film Lockhart watched as part of “Creature Features,” to be aired on Saturday, Feb. 5. (ALLIED ARTISTS PICTURES)

On the Word Horde Facebook page, Lockhart posted a picture of himself and the show’s cast, adding, “Thanks to Tangella, Vincent and Livingston for the invitation.”

Lockhart, it goes without saying, is something of a natural to appear on “Creature Features,” a reboot of the classic show founded in the Bay Area by the legendary Bob Wilkins. With over 250 episode taped since 2016, the new “Creature Features” has brought a deliciously dry sense of humor to the weekly proceedings, which always pair an old horror film and special guest interviews with various macabre shenanigans carried out by Vincent and his friends.

The film Lockhart was asked to watch was a 1959 shocker flick titled “Beast from Haunted Cave.” It originally boasted a poster with the eyebrow-raising tagline: “Screaming young girls sucked into a labyrinth of horror by a blood-sucking ghoul from Hell.” The IMDB.com description is a bit less lurid: “A group of gold thieves pull off a heist and flee into the snowy wilderness, only to be pursued by a horrible, spider-like monster.”

Asked if the the experience was fun, Lockhart replied, “Absolutely” then added this review of the film: “It's an early Roger Corman flick — officially produced by his brother Gene — directed by Monte Hellman. It's a Key Largo-esque plot, with lots of skiing and a monster made out of paper-mache and spiderwebs. Sheila Noonan makes a good femme fatale (with a heart of gold) and looks a bit like Lauren Bacall if you squint. July 1958 Playboy Playmate Linné Ahlstrand chews the scenery as scream queen/victim #1.”

The episode will air on KOFY TV on Saturday, February 5.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop an email with your suggestion to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.