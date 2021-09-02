Petaluma Buzz: Education Foundation goes virtual, United Methodist Church welcomes new minister

Petaluma Educational Foundation’s Bubbles and Bowties Bash pivots, goes virtual: In consideration of current health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, a highly-anticipated fundraising gala is shifting from a live, in-person gathering to a virtual format. The Bubbles & Bowties Bash, a benefit for the Petaluma Educational Foundation, was to have taken place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on Sept. 11, but organizers announced last week that the event was being reimagined.

“Hosting this signature community event without the traditional socializing and entertainment aspects due to health safety mandates would not provide our guests with the experience we originally planned,” said PEF board member and BASH event chair Joanie Benedetti Claussen, in a statement released late last week. The event will still take place on Sept. 11, from 6-7 p.m. “Our team is working hard to present a meaningful hour-long broadcast to tell the story of why the community’s support is essential for our students and schools at this moment in time.”

In past years, the bash has welcomed 400 or more guests indoors for cocktails and music, a live and silent auction, a fancy seated dinner, live auction, and a traditional Fund the Future “paddle raise” fundraising activity. Some of those elements are carrying over to the virtual version, with hopes that participants will still dress up, make their own festive drinks, and join in on their screens.

Said Maureen Highland, executive director of PEF, “We are inviting all to join the event online and host smaller gatherings with their social circle of friends and family in their home settings. The virtual format will offer the unique opportunity for people across the country to ‘attend’ the Bash for free and hear first-hand why our schools need us more than ever before.”

The fundraiser will kick off 10 days early with an online “silent auction” running from Sept. 1-12, while the live auction will open on Sept. 10, with final bids broadcast in real-time during the hour-long program on Sept. 11. Also taking place during the show will be the popular Taste of the Town restaurant raffle and a virtual version on the Fund the Future virtual paddle raise.

To participate, supporters can register on line at Pefbash2021.afrogs.org, where they can view the silent and live auction items, make donations, and get information on how to tune in on Sept. 11.

Church welcomes new minister: Petaluma United Methodist Church and St. John's United Methodist Church of Rohnert Park have a new minister, Rev. Robert E. Herrmann, who took over as the churches’ spiritual leader on July 1. Herrmann replaces Schuyler Rhodes, who has retired and is relocating to Utah. Formerly the pastor of Lake Park United Methodist Congregation in Oakland, Rev. Herrmann has also served as a chaplain at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. He holds a bachelor’s in religious studies from Sacramento State University and a Masters of Divinity from the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Maybe a photo to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.