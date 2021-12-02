Petaluma Buzz: Faces of our neighbors shine in new show

New community photo exhibit asks inspiring questions of Petalumans: "One Day at Aqus" is the self-explanatory title of a new photography exhibit at Petaluma’s Aqus Café. On Oct. 22, in response to an invitation spread on social media, approximately 400 local folks stopped by the popular Foundry Wharf café and meeting place to have their photo taken, and to leave anonymous answers to one or two provocative questions: 1. "What part do you play in the success of the community you live in?" 2. "What do you wish for in the next 12 months?"

The results are now on display, with an artists reception planned for Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3-7 p.m. In attendance will be the seven photographers who teamed up to photograph the hundreds of participants: Victoria Webb, Debbie Wilson, Lance Kuehne, Jenny Elwick, Michael Woolsey, Autumn Butler and Jim Johnson, plus project producers Jennifer Tatum and David Power.

This exhibit marks the third time in the last 15 years that Aqus has presented such a show, capturing a randomly representative sampling of the thoughts and faces of the larger community and then sharing them with visitors to the café.

“By asking participants to anonymously share their hopes and dreams we allow people to be more forthcoming and more introspective,” Aqus co-owner John Crowley said in a news release. “The juxtaposition of the portrait images together with the responses creates a powerful exhibition that captures a moment in time.”

To the first question about playing a part in the community, one unnamed participant wrote, “I play in several bands that perform live in the community. Hopefully as a draw to entice people to come out, socialize, spend money, and enjoy life.”

Another said, “Every person I pass on my walks and bike rides, I’d make eye contact and smile and say good morning. Every human being matters.”

Another wrote the following: “Connecting BIPOC community members of Petaluma. Supporting children through tutoring and outdoor education. Offering home and office organizing services. Being a loving intentional mother. Shopping locally. Supporting equitable climate energy and social justice activism.”

In response to the second question, asking about people’s hopes for the next year, one anonymous writer said, “I wish for us to come together despite the political differences that have caused so much divisiveness.”

Others wrote, “End of pandemic. And I can get out in public again to serve and contribute more than just money,” “Acceptance and consideration of everyone” and “Major local and national mobilization to address climate change.”

“One Day at Aqus” will run until Jan., 2022. Aqus Café is at 189 H St.

