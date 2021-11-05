Petaluma Buzz: Film reviewer on stage this weekend in premiere of subversive comedy

Anderson Templeton, a Petaluma resident and regular film reviewer as part of the Argus-Courier’s weekly Millennials Talk Cinema column, studied theater arts at Southern Oregon University, but hasn’t been on stage locally since February of 2020, when he was part of the ensemble of Spreckels Theatre Company’s apocalyptic comedy-musical “Urinetown.”

He’s also appeared locally in Spreckels’ production of “Peter Pan,” going full-immersion to play the crocodile and Nana the dog, and in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” in which he played The Boy.

This weekend, Templeton can be seen as part of the cast of Sarah Ruhl’s hilarious comedy “How to Transcend a Happy Marriage,” running through Nov. 21 at Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre.

The play’s 2017 New York debut was described in Newsday as “a subversive enchantment. It is part absurd domestic serio-comedy, part erotic magic realism, unflinching about taboos and about questioning that, just maybe, monogamy isn’t enough."

Tickets and info can be had at LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

