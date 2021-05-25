Petaluma Buzz: Grants bring opportunities for local groups to serve community

Petaluma Elks #901 use Beacon Grant to create health and hygiene kits for unsheltered Petalumans: A little bag can be a big help, as members of Petaluma’s Elks Lodge #901 have learned, having gathered earlier this month to create kits crammed with useful health and comfort items, straightforwardly dubbed “hygiene bags.” The bags, designed to serve some of the invisible needs of unsheltered people in our community, contain toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouth-wash, three pairs of new socks, deodorant and tissues, bandages and antibiotic ointment.

The project was funded though a Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation’s Community Improvement Program. Beacon Grants, given to every lodge in the amount of $3,500, make it possible for Elks members to contribute to their communities in practical ways. In Petaluma’s case, the Elks chose to assemble the hygiene kits, a project they completed on Saturday, May 15. Now, 120 of the “hygiene bags” will be distributed to folks living on the streets.

Handling the distribution in Petaluma will be members of Downtown Street Teams, a nonprofit formed in 2005 to create work experience programs to empower folks living on the streets by offering a stepping stone toward employment, housing and a better life. The program first came to Petaluma last year.

“We believe that treating people with dignity and empowering them to be part of the solution to their struggles is a major factor in their ultimate success,” wrote North Bay Street Teams coordinator Karen Strolia in a news release. “Our approach is unique in that we are not only challenge team members to take an active role in their own recovery, but we also empower them to create long-term solutions for their peers. By having the opportunity to tell their stories at schools, churches, social organizations and business association, our team members are changing perceptions about homeless in the communities we work in.”

Community vision launches grant program to help performing arts groups acquire their own buildings: Nothing gives a theater company more confidence than knowing their performance space is (or will one day be) all their own. Community Vision Capital & Consulting has announced a series of $300,000 “space acquisition” grants, to help groups that, in the words of a recent news release, “practice and perform artistic and cultural forms of creative activity, expression, preservation and healing, reflective of the communities they serve.” The grants are partially supported by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation. The grants support real estate acquisition for nonprofit organizations that are meaningfully engaging in the culture and artistic vibrancy of their communities, with priority given to groups that are driving change in positive ways.

“Artists and cultural practitioners have long stabilized communities who have faced generations of racism, displacement and financial exclusion,” wrote Community Vision’s Catherine Howard. “Investing in the arts is critical to equitable community development, and this program provides an exciting opportunity for us to demonstrate just how powerful arts investments can be.”

Organizations that have recently purchased, or plan to purchase a property, may submit a letter of interest by Friday, July 2, Qualified groups will then be invited to submit an application. Submission information can be found at CommunityVisionCA.org/ArtAcquisitionFund.

