Petaluma Buzz: Have a library card, get your diploma

Many Petalumans who never had the chance to complete High School still dream of getting another shot at earning that diploma. Now they can. Supported by the Petaluma Regional Library, Career Online High School’s accredited online program helps adults get that high school diploma — and a career certificate — completely for free.

All it takes is your County Library card.

Kerry Gatt is a father of three and was working full time when he discovered the Career Online High School Program in 2020. The program’s online format was perfect for someone like him.

“I graduated from [Career Online High School] in July of 2021 — less than 18 months after I started,” Gatt is quoted in a news release from the Sonoma County Library system. “I was able to change careers and now work for the library! I encourage anyone who has ever wanted to return to school to look into this program to get their diploma.”

Participants can finish high school while receiving tailored job training, all in a safe online environment, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to make it even easier to adapt to any schedule. For further information, visit SonomaLibrary.org/careeronlinehighschool.

