Petaluma Buzz: James Bond Experience at Cinnabar Theater

We can all use something fun to look forward to, right? Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater has just given local music-lovers five things to anticipate between now and June — and James Bond will be kicking it all off. More or less.

Cinnabar technically launched its 2020 Sundays @ 7 concert series in January with an appearance by Oakland jazz vocalist Kenny Washington, only to have its February show scuttled by Sonoma County’s ban on public gatherings larger than 50. That show, Tammy Hall Quartet’s heart-tugging cabaret act “A Time For Love,” has now been moved to Sunday, March 13.

But before that, on Sunday, Feb. 20, the little theater on the hill will be presenting The James Bond Experience, an evening of theme songs from James Bond movies, presented by Deborah del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken Not Stirred. From Tom Jones’ “Thunderball” and Carly Simons’ “Nobody Does it Better” to Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and Adele’s “Skyfall,” these are some of the coolest, best-known movie songs ever let loose on the world like a high-tech missile from a super-villain’s underground lair. Tuxedos not required.

After Tammy Hall’s rescheduled appearance in March, the April 24 show will be the Music In Place Chamber Jazz Ensemble. That show will be followed on May 15 by San Francisco jazz singer Sony Holland, presenting a evening of songs by Linda Ronstadt. Capping it all off on June 26 will be Latin percussionist Edgardo Cambon with his band Candela.

As might be obvious from the series’ name — “Sundays @ 7” — all of the above shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For reservations or information visit CinnabarTheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

