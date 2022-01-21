Subscribe

Petaluma Buzz: Local students on Oregon State honor roll

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 21, 2022, 11:00AM

Several Petaluma students have been named to the honor roll at Oregon State University for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 and better. According to a news release from OSU in Corvallis, Oregon, a total of 8,043 students earned 3.5 (aka B+) or better in the latter part of 2021. To make it onto the honor roll, a student is required to carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Named to the honor roll were James A. Gallagher, a senior in bio-engineering, John M. Herbst, a freshman in general engineering, Caelan M. Langdon, a junior in computer science, Keani R. Schmidt, a freshman studying Women, Gender and Sexuality, sophomore David M. Swanson studying English, and Reilly J. Williamson, a sophomore in Liberal Studies.

Also named was Tristin S. Vanderlind of Penngrove, a sophomore studying Business Administration.

Congratulations to James, John, Caelan, Keani, David Reilly and Tristin. You make your home town proud.

