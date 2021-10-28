Petaluma Buzz: Local theater opportunities announced

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater is currently seeking lighting designers, costume designers, and set designers for upcoming productions, along with a number of volunteer opportunities, from helping to park cars outside and ushering inside the theater to sewing and laundering costumes and building and painting set. Announced productions include Edward Albee’s classic “Three Tall Women” (opening in April) and Giuseppe Verdi’s timeless opera "La Traviata" (opening in June). Interested artists and volunteers should visit CinnabarTheater.org/get-involved.

Meanwhile, Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park is holding open auditions for the May 2022 production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical,” with tryouts on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7. Sheri Lee Miller is the director and Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman is the music director. Rehearsals will begin on March 1, 2022, and are generally Sunday through Thursday evenings.

The show will run May 6-22.

And yes, the coveted role of the magical Matilda is currently open.

Here’s the audition schedule: Singing auditions for youth ages 8-16 happen on Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with singing auditions for adults 17-and-up taking place 1-3 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 7, 10-11:30 a.m., it’s the dancing and scene auditions for kids ages 8-16, with adult ensemble auditions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those seeking the roles of Mrs. Wormwood and Rudolph auditioning from 1-3 p.m. Auditioners should plan to sign up in the appropriate age-range on both days. Information on how to sign up can be found on Spreckels Performing Arts Center Facebook page or email Elizabeth at ebazzano@rpcity.org.

This is an excerpt from this week’s Buzz column, a weekly roundup of short news note and tidbits Petalumans are talking about. To read this week’s full column, click here. Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Send your suggestion and information to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.